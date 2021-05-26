newsbreak-logo
Embrace Santa Barbara's Best Food and Views at Stearns Wharf

Anne Bonfert
 3 days ago

The Stearns Wharf

One of the most popular places to visit on the Californian coast is the Stearns Wharf at Santa Barbara. They sell the best food in town and offer the most amazing views on the coastline. It's a shopping and dining paradise for beach lovers.

The Wharf is located in the harbor of Santa Barbara and became the longest deep-water Wharf between the cities of San Pedro and San Francisco when it was built in 1972. It got named after its builder John P. Stearns and served the South Coast of California for over a quarter century for passenger and freight shipping needs.

Today it is the oldest working wood wharf in the whole of California and has exclusive restaurants and shopping experiences to offer. Spread across 17 businesses the Wharf has restaurants, a market, a tackle shop, many tourist-oriented shops, and a marine museum for visitors to explore.

Boat cruises can be booked from the Stearns Wharf onto see. A 42-passenger yacht is offering celebration cruises and is operating daily. From romantic to very fun cruises you'll find the one that fits your needs.

Another transport option on the water is the water taxi that is daily operating between Santa Barbara Harbor and the Stearns Wharf. You can get every half an hour a lift from one side to the other.

Several restaurants located on the Stearns Wharf are offering casual dining with a big variety of foods. All of the three restaurants on the Wharf have stunning views to offer across the ocean and the endless coastline.

After a delicious meal one can take a casual walk on the Wharf doing window shopping past several specialty shops and buy souvenirs, unique shells, delicious candy, or ice cream.

The Wharf is open again with new operating hours which can be found on their website. The Stearns Wharf is following the County's Health requirements and enforces wearing masks at all times on deck. Fishing is allowed and social distancing not an issue on the huge platform.

A parking lot is available right on the pier overlooking the ocean. You won't have to walk far from your vehicle, just step out of the car and you're already on the Stearns Wharf.

