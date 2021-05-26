Cancel
Brooklyn Trio Faces Hate Crime Charges Following Harassment Outside Synagogue

By Gus Rosendale
NBC New York
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Brooklyn men have been arrested in connection with antisemitic harassment in Brooklyn over the weekend. Police say 20-year-old Daniel Shaukat, 20-year-old Haider Anjam and 19-year-old Ashan Azad were at least three three suspects who hopped out of a blue Toyota Camry outside Agudath Israel on Saturday night and made antisemitic statements toward four Jewish men who were observing Sabbath. The trio then allegedly banged on the synagogue's door, kicked the mirror on a parked car outside, then got back into the Camry and drove off.

www.nbcnewyork.com
