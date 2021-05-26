Cancel
Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Addresses Recovery and Trauma Following Violent Attack

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga’s dog walker is on the mend after taking a bullet and almost losing his life in a mugging. The route through the next stage of recovery isn’t so clear. Taking to social media, Ryan Fischer shared an update and some of the challenges of his healing process. “Along...

www.billboard.com
Lady Gaga
