Is Europa League final live on YouTube? How to watch Manchester United vs Villarreal for free

Villarreal against Manchester United kicks off a huge week of European football in this year’s Europa League final tonight in Gdansk.

The appetiser before Saturday’s main course, Manchester City vs Chelsea in the Champions League final, sees the Yellow Submarines battle the Red Devils with plenty on the line.

FOLLOW LIVE: Europa League final team news, build-up and action as Man United face Villarreal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side may well have Champions League football locked up for next season via their second-placed finish in the Premier League, but Unai Emery’s side are faced with either playing in the inaugural Europa Conference League or entering Europe’s top competition by winning tonight.

United are looking to end a four-year drought without a trophy and, crucially, deliver the first piece of silverware under the guidance of Solskjaer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa League final and how you can watch it online for free.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate and coverage begins at 6:30pm. There is a live stream available to BT Sport subscribers online via the website or BT Sport app.

While BT Sport’s YouTube channel will offer a 4K UHD live stream of the match for free, you can access that stream here , while this also means you can also access the game for free on your PS4 or PS5 and Xbox.

Confirmed line-ups

Villarreal XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Yeremy; Moreno, Bacca

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Odds

Villarreal win: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Man United win: 10/11

Prediction

Villarreal 2-3 Manchester United: There could be goals here and we’ll lean towards the Red Devils and the more explosive front line and game-changers on the bench to turn the screw late on if needed.