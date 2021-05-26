Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Cortez Masto helped Dems flip the Senate. Now she needs to defend her turf.

By James Arkin
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSszx_0aBhLQEW00
Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro (D-Nev.) is warning Democrats to take her race seriously. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has twice made history for Democrats: She steered her party’s campaign arm as Democrats narrowly won the majority last year, and she is the first and only Latina in the Senate.

Now, the 2022 midterms threaten to erase both feats.

Nevada, with its hard-hit, hospitality-centered economy, exemplifies the most critical challenges Democrats face in their fight to keep the Senate majority. They need an economic revival that leaves behind the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic and brings down one of the highest state unemployment rates in the U.S. The state will also test the party’s appeal to Latino voters: President Joe Biden carried the Latino vote handily in 2020, but Donald Trump made big inroads in Nevada and other swing states that Democrats hope was a blip, not the beginning of a trend.

Throw in a midterm election environment with Democrats in control of the White House, and it amounts to a difficult reelection test for the first-term senator just as she’s getting her first taste of her party in power in Washington. Cortez Masto is warning Democrats to take her race seriously.

“I stepped down as attorney general after term limits in 2014, and I watched that midterm election. And, literally, Democrats lost just all the seats,” Cortez Masto said in an interview, before pointing out that she stopped the bleeding in her 2016 race, defeating a Republican congressman.

“Now we're going into another midterm. And, so, I am watching that,” she added. “I am also very, very cognizant of the fact that in the last election, Joe Biden won Nevada by just over 2 percent. It's a purple state.”

Indeed, Democrats have pulled off a string of recent statewide victories in Nevada, but that’s obscured just how competitive the state has been as other battlegrounds took center stage nationally. Biden’s 2-point win in 2020 was roughly the same margin Hillary Clinton and Cortez Masto earned four years earlier. During the blue wave election of 2018, Democrats won the big statewide races by 5 points each.

Cortez Masto doesn’t have a challenger yet, but Republicans are recruiting Adam Laxalt, the former state attorney general who lost a run for governor in 2018. If he runs, Laxalt could receive broad support from the GOP, including both Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, erasing the primary concerns that plague Republicans in other battleground states.

Republicans’ top Senate targets next year include states like Arizona and Georgia, where Democratic senators who just flipped their seats in 2020 are up for reelection, and New Hamsphire, where the Republican governor is a possible recruit. But early ad spending has also targeted Cortez Masto.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQKpg_0aBhLQEW00
Sen. Rick Scott attends a news conference about the coronavirus relief bill. | Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

“The Biden agenda's going to be so unpopular — it's going to be like 2010 and 2012 and 2014,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chair of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm. “If we have a good candidate, we're going to win."

Cortez Masto is well-known and tested, having gone 3-for-3 in statewide elections. And she has $4.7 million in the bank as of the end of March, second-most among Democratic incumbents in the swing states. But not only is midterm history against her, a far-left activist backed by the Democratic Socialists of America took control of the state Democratic Party earlier this year, creating internal strife that Republicans are already trying to exploit.

Cortez Masto isn’t among the senators most likely to be seen on cable news or the Sunday shows making headlines. Instead, she listed off Republican senators she’s worked with, like Chuck Grassley, Lisa Murkowski and Rob Portman, and highlighted critical issues like COBRA health care payment subsidies tucked into coronavirus relief legislation and grants to keep Nevada’s tourism industry afloat.

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, which has a critical political operation in the state, said Democrats “cannot take this race for granted” and praised Cortez Masto’s leadership during the pandemic.

“Half of our union, we're still not back to work,” said Argüello-Kline, adding that the COBRA subsidies are “really helping them.”

The senator will also have to mobilize the state’s Latino voters. Though Biden won the Latino vote, a huge factor in his victory in the state, Democrats saw their share of the Latino vote drop 8 percentage points in 2020 compared to four years prior, according to a recent study from the Democratic data firm Catalist.

Cortez Masto pointed out that Latino voters “predominantly” supported Biden in the election, just as they backed her in 2016. But she said she’ll work early to organize in those communities to ensure they turn out in Democrats’ favor next year.

“If you're going to ask voters to vote for you, you have to show up, and you have to engage,” she said.

Nathalie Rayes, president of Latino Victory Fund, said Cortez Masto’s strength was being “continuous” and “deliberate” in outreach to the community.

“Representation matters,” Rayes said. “She brings that distinct voice into the Senate and we need to make that sure she stays in the Senate representing all of us."

For Republicans, the focus is on Laxalt, who replaced Cortez Masto as attorney general in 2014 before losing the governor’s race four years later. Still, he earned praise from both wings of the GOP and could have high-level support for his run.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XrOm_0aBhLQEW00
Nevada state Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks at the Southern Hills Republican Women's Club in Henderson, Nev., on Aug. 28, 2018. | John Locher/AP Photo

Jason Miller, a senior adviser for Trump, said Laxalt would be a "strong America-First candidate" if he chooses to run for office next year.

Josh Holmes, a top adviser to McConnell, said he was “bullish” on Nevada as a pickup opportunity: “I think with the right recruit, and clearly Laxalt is that recruit, it’s competitive on day one,” he said.

While Laxalt hasn’t taken any public steps toward running, he has tended his national political profile. His annual “basque fry” event this summer will feature Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, two potential 2024 candidates, among other high-profile draws.

“You have a lot of people that came out to vote for the first time for Donald Trump in 2016 and especially again in 2020,” said Cotton, who is close with Laxalt and has encouraged him to run. “I think Adam can appeal to a lot of those voters and also win all of the Republican voters that he won in 2014 and 2018 as well."

Laxalt didn’t tip his cap on a timeline for a decision in a statement to POLITICO.

“We know firsthand the challenges these campaigns put on a family, just as we are mindful of the need to have strong, principled leaders serving in public office,” Laxalt said. “I will continue to have these conversations with friends and supporters, and I will make a decision regarding a future run at a time most appropriate for my family and me."

As she jumps from Senate Democrats’ campaign chair into her own reelection, Cortez Masto said the lesson she drew was showing up early and engaging voters. Even though they flipped the chamber, some Democrats were frustrated in November after losing a handful of Senate races where they ran behind Biden. But Cortez Masto said they faced unique challenges and praised the “innovative campaigning” in the pandemic.

“I really wouldn’t have changed anything there," she said, adding: “We flipped the Senate, and we were able then to pass the American Rescue Plan, which is crucial and a lifesaving, really, piece of legislation for my state."

Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, who won reelection last year and took over as DSCC chair, praised Cortez Masto’s tenure and said it would "return big dividends for her in this race," emphasizing her focus on early organizing and field operations. Those have been keys to Democrats’ success in Nevada, driven by a strong state party working hand-in-hand with former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid and then Cortez Masto, his successor.

But that may look different in 2022. Cortez Masto has sought some distance from the state party and its new leadership.

“One, I believe in capitalism, and I think the economy should work for everyone,” she said when asked about the state party and her reelection effort. “Two, the strength of what Democrats have in the state of Nevada is our coordinated campaign and our grassroots. That's not going to change at all.”

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
82K+
Followers
5K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Leadership#State Senate#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Dems#Republican Senators#The Senate#D Nev#Latina#The White House#Gop#Ap Photo#Democratic Party#Cobra#Culinary Union#Dscc#Senate Races#Democratic Senators#Democratic Incumbents#Reelection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

How Joe Manchin speaks for a lot of Americans

(CNN) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is increasingly drawing the ire of progressive Democrats. With the slimmest of majorities in the Senate, Democrats need every vote and Manchin's unwillingness to bend on issues such as filibuster reform is getting in the way of the party's legislative priorities. But as...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Moderate Democrats Flex Their Power In The Senate, Making Progressives Impatient

A bipartisan group in the Senate says they've reached a deal on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan that includes $579 billion in new spending. Party leaders have yet to weigh in on the plan, but the deal is the latest sign of moderate Democrats flexing their power in a closely divided Washington. NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell is following this story and joins us now. Hi, Kelsey.
Arizona StatePosted by
Newsweek

GOP Election Analyst 'Aghast' at Arizona Audit as State Senator Threatens U.S. Attorney General

A Republican election analyst who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election said he's "just aghast" at the way the GOP-backed election audit in Arizona's Maricopa County has moved forward. Meanwhile, a Republican state senator threatened to imprison Attorney General Merrick Garland after he announced that the Justice Department would scrutinize any post-election audits to ensure they comply with voting laws.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Why the Democrats need Joe Manchin

Arguably, one of the most powerful men in Washington is Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He is the moderate, centrist swing-decision-maker in the Senate, where President Biden ’s legislative agenda is contingent upon his vote. Democrats received a big win in March with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Out-of-touch Democrats running scared of progressives

Democratic senators, we are told, are “befuddled” by Joe Manchin . Alexander Bolton writes in The Hill that colleagues are “confused” and trying to figure out why the West Virginia senator is “bucking his party.”. Seriously? Democrats don’t understand why Manchin, who is up for reelection in 2024 in a...
New York City, NYNew York Post

McConnell blasts AOC over push for far-left infrastructure bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) fired back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Thursday, one day after the socialist “Squad” member called on Senate Democrats to stop “playing patty-cake” with the GOP on a potential infrastructure bill. “I don’t think she could sell her agenda to her own party, much...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

After Biden, the flood

After being asked for what must have seemed like the bazillionth time, West Virginia’s beleaguered Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, once again explained that he opposed nuking the filibuster and blowing up the institution of which he is a part. If his party wants to pass its agenda, it’ll have to play by the rules, not change them. Manchin rejected the idea that he has made himself the story by simply refusing to destroy the Senate. “To think I’ve changed my voting pattern because I want to be in a position of being that one person in the middle, that never happened,” Manchin said, getting to the heart of the matter. “Everything changed, I didn’t change.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Cortez Masto’s police counseling proposal clears U.S. Senate

Federal law enforcement officers may soon be able to take advantage of peer counseling programs that have been offered to Nevada law enforcement since 2017. A bill sponsored by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., that encourages the U.S. Attorney General’s Office to adopt peer counseling programs and guidelines passed through the U.S. Senate on Monday. It now heads to the House of Representatives.
POTUSWashington Post

How Trump can flip the Senate with one phone call

We are told that there are two types of Republicans today: those who accept that Donald Trump is the leader of the party and those who are in denial. Well, if Trump is really the head of the party, there is an easy way for him to demonstrate it — by making one simple, magnanimous phone call to Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and persuading him to flip the Senate to GOP control.
Congress & CourtsJezebel

Congrats to Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema For Helping Republicans Kill the Paycheck Fairness Act

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans once again blocked the Paycheck Fairness Act from moving forward, filibustering the bill after it narrowly passed the House in April. The failure of the bill, which has been repeatedly killed by Republicans through the years, is yet another reminder that unless the filibuster is abolished, legislation like the Paycheck Fairness Act will continue to languish. I hope Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are happy!