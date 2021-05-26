newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘Disastrous’ mistakes caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from Covid, says Dominic Cummings

By Andrew Woodcock
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037b1c_0aBhLNpZ00

Boris Johnson is not a “fit and proper person” to lead Britain through the coronavirus pandemic, after committing a string of “disastrous” mistakes that caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, his former right-hand man Dominic Cummings has said.

In a remarkable seven-hour evidence session before a parliamentary inquiry, Mr Cummings said the prime minister had dismissed Covid-19 as a “scare story” in the early months of the outbreak, ordering the first English lockdown at least three weeks too late in March 2020 and then resisting scientists’ pleas to reimpose restrictions in the autumn.

Johnson repeatedly said he wanted to be like “the mayor in Jaws” who kept beaches open despite shark attacks, and when finally forced to authorise the second lockdown in October said he would rather see “bodies pile high” than do the same again, the former Downing Street adviser told MPs.

Answering questions from the House of Commons health and science committees, Cummings painted a picture of chaos and disarray in No 10 as the threat of Covid emerged from China in January 2020.

Claims that the UK was prepared for a pandemic were shown to be “hollow”, and leading politicians and scientists were so committed to a “herd immunity” policy that the PM suggested he could be injected with the disease on live TV to convince the public it was nothing to worry about, while officials said he could encourage people to hold “chickenpox parties” to spread the virus.

The former Vote Leave campaign director reserved his harshest attacks for the health secretary, Matt Hancock, saying he should have been sacked on at least 20 occasions for lying about supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the testing of patients discharged from hospital into care homes.

He accused the health secretary of disrupting the launch of the test and trace programme by setting a “stupid … criminal, disgraceful” target for 100,000 tests, and said that Mr Johnson’s top civil servant, Sir Mark Sedwill, urged Mr Hancock’s dismissal because he had “lost confidence in the secretary of state’s honesty”.

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said the health secretary “absolutely rejects” Mr Cummings’s claims. And in an apparent show of support from No 10, he was given the job of fronting Thursday’s Downing Street press conference on the pandemic response.

As he arrived at his north London home on Wednesday evening, Mr Hancock was asked for his reaction to the allegations. He replied: “I haven’t seen this performance today in full, and instead I’ve been dealing with getting the vaccination rollout going, especially to over-30s, and saving lives. I’ll be giving a statement to the House of Commons tomorrow and I’ll have more to say then.”

But Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson did not deny Mr Cummings’s claim that the PM “came close” to sacking Hancock in April 2020 after coming out of intensive care to discover that Covid had been “seeded” into care homes by patients discharged from hospital without tests.

And at prime minister’s questions in the Commons, Mr Johnson did not rebut reports that he had himself played down the need for a second lockdown by saying that “only 80-year-olds are dying”.

The Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, branded the failure to deny the claim “shocking” and called for the public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic to begin immediately, while the Lib Dem leader, Sir Ed Davey, wrote to the PM to say a chair should be appointed within days.

Mr Cummings told MPs that Mr Johnson’s decision to hold back the inquiry until 2022 was “intolerable”.

“Tens of thousands of people died who didn’t need to die,” said the PM’s former senior adviser. “There’s absolutely no excuse for delaying that. A lot of the reasons for why that happened are still in place.”

Mr Cummings said Mr Johnson and other government leaders were “completely out of their depth” when the coronavirus hit. He described the PM as “like a shopping trolley smashing from one side of the aisle to another” and said those in the wider civil service and on the NHS front line were “lions led by donkeys”.

There was a “lack of urgency” in No 10, with officials away on skiing breaks during February, while Mr Johnson was “distracted” by money worries, his divorce and his fiancee Carrie Symonds’s pregnancy, as well as by negative newspaper stories about her dog.

Mr Cummings said it was “absurd” for ministers to claim now that it had never been government policy to allow Covid to spread in the hope that enough people would gain antibody resistance to the disease by the autumn to prevent a second wave.

“Groupthink” behind the herd immunity plan was so entrenched among Whitehall departments and scientific advisers that he was “frightened” to speak out against the consensus.

He told MPs that he “hit the panic button” on 11 March after being told by independent scientists that the plan was “completely flawed” and that the UK was heading for its worst peacetime catastrophe, with up to 500,000 dead.

The scale of the trauma envisaged was reflected in a line scribbled in marker pen on the bottom of a whiteboard sketching out the first draft of plan B on 12 March, which asked: “Who do we NOT save?”

Mr Cummings said “enormous credit” should go to Helen MacNamara, the government’s second most senior civil servant at the time, who marched into 10 Downing Street on 13 March to tell the PM, on the basis of what experts had told her: “There is no plan. We are in huge trouble ... I think we are absolutely f***ked.”

But he said that even this was “far, far too late”, telling the hearing: “I failed and I apologise for that.” The first national lockdown was eventually implemented only on 23 March.

“In retrospect, it’s clear that the official plan was wrong. It’s clear that the whole advice was wrong and I think it’s clear that we obviously should have locked down essentially in the first week of March at the latest,” said Mr Cummings.

The situation in Downing Street in mid-March was like “a scene from Independence Day with Jeff Goldblum saying the aliens are here and your whole plan is broken and you need a new plan”, he said.

There were no plans in place for shielding vulnerable people, testing for the virus or providing furlough payments to those who were unable to work, and Mr Johnson did not want a “proper border policy” to keep the infection out. No 10 suffered a “meltdown weekend” when Mr Johnson himself caught Covid-19 and went into intensive care and “in many ways, the whole core of government fell apart”.

Mr Cummings said he unsuccessfully argued against the reopening of the economy last summer and the return of students to universities in September. He rejected suggestions that Rishi Sunak had been a roadblock to tighter restrictions, though he claimed not to remember whether he had opposed the chancellor’s Eat Out to Help Out plan.

And he branded Mr Johnson’s decision to ignore scientific advice for a two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown in September “completely mad”.

In hindsight, Mr Cummings said he should have “held a gun to his head” at that point with a threat to resign and go public with their disagreements, as his relationship with Mr Johnson had taken a “terrible dive” and the PM knew that “I blamed him for the whole situation”.

“Fundamentally, I regarded him as unfit for the job,” said Mr Cummings, who eventually quit in November in a power struggle with Ms Symonds, whom he accused of trying to put friends into powerful positions at No 10.

“If I had gambled then and said, ‘I will basically call a press conference, and blow this thing sky high,’ and then he had caved in and done it, tens of thousands of people would now still be alive, and we could have avoided the whole horror of the delays and the variants and Christmas and the nightmare that the country’s gone through in the first quarter of this year,” he said. “I think I made the wrong decision and I apologise for that.”

Mr Cummings told the hearing: “The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me fell disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect of its government in a crisis like this.

“When the public needed us most, the government failed.

“I would like to say to all the families of those who died unnecessarily how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made and for my own mistakes at that.”

The wife of one Covid victim said Mr Cummings had “spelt out what we all feared”.

Fran Hall, 60, who lost her husband to coronavirus last year, told the PA news agency: “Hearing such serious allegations made, without there being any consequences – other than scandalised media headlines for a few days – just adds to the unbearable pain felt by us, the bereaved families left behind.”

The Independent

The Independent

135K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Mark Sedwill
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attacks#Uk#Panic Attacks#Gun Deaths#Personal Attacks#Government Officials#Britain#The House Of Commons#Vote Leave#Ppe#Labour#Nhs#Groupthink#Pa#Lib Dem#Unnecessary Deaths#Mr Cummings#Mr Johnson#Vulnerable People#Mr Hancock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

This government asking ‘who do we save?’ makes disabled people scared

The prime minister’s former adviser, Dominic Cummings, tweeted an image with “who do we not save?” ahead of his explosive testimony to parliament on the government’s handling of the pandemic. The answer from Britain’s disabled community would likely go something like this: “Thanks, Dom. But I think we knew what the answer to that question would be before it was even asked.”And the stats show it. A majority of the thousands of needless extra deaths as a result of the vacillating ineptitude at the heart of government were made up of people with disabilities and/or long-term health conditions....
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Fears that Tory ‘civil war’ is putting June 21 unlocking at risk

Boris Johnson and his ministers are too busy “covering their own backs” to properly counter the threat posed by the Indian coronavirus variant, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed. Following Dominic Cummings’ explosive evidence about the Prime Minister’s handling of the pandemic, Sir Keir said “mistakes are being repeated” as...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Labour demands full details of Downing Street flat renovations

Labour have written to Boris Johnson's sleaze watchdog challenging his decision to clear the prime minister of breaking the rules over his lavish Downing Street flat refurbishment. Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner called on Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers' interests, to publish the full details of the renovation. "The public cannot have faith in the system of registering and declaring ministerial interests when these interests, debts and payments have still not been declared," she told him. Yesterday Lord Geidt, who was appointed by the prime minister, said Mr Johnson had "unwisely" allowed the work on his apartment...
Electionsdistincttoday.net

Boris Johnson’s poll lead plummets amid Dominic Cummings onslaught

Boris Johnson‘s poll lead has plummeted in the wake of the onslaught from Dominic Cummings – as Keir Starmer warned the Tory civil war is putting June 21 ‘freedom day’ at risk. The Conservatives‘ advantage has more than halved in a fortnight as the bitter row between the PM and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson, lord of chaos, has seen off Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings set out to destroy the prime minister and failed. He tried in his evidence to the joint select committee to make the case that Boris Johnson is unfit for high office because of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. By the end of seven hours, that case was still unproven. He was also responsible for the charge that Johnson tried to pay for the redecoration of the Downing Street flat in a way that was “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal”. And yet on Friday, Lord Geidt, the new adviser on ministerial interests, concluded that Johnson had not broken...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid: More than half of people in their 30s in England have had coronavirus vaccine, figures show

More than half of people in their 30s in England have already received a coronavirus vaccine dose – despite that age group becoming eligible only just over a fortnight ago.NHS England said that some 53 per cent of people aged 30 to 39 have come forward for a jab since the rollout was extended to them on 13 May.On Wednesday, 30 and 31-year-olds became the most recent group to be offered vaccines, and within 72 hours more than five million people had made appointments through the national booking service.The pace at which Covid-19 jabs have been administered to this younger...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid news - live: Lockdown exit at risk due to ‘incompetence,’ says Starmer as half of people in 30s get jab

The “single biggest threat” to ending all lockdown restrictions on 21 June is “the government’s incompetence,” Sir Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader accused the Tories of being distracted by “melodrama, civil war and covering their own backs” in the wake of explosive evidence delivered by Dominic Cummings, rather than focusing on reducing coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, scientists have warned that British holidaymakers risk bringing new variants back to the UK this summer as data “blind spots” in Europe make it difficult to know which nations are harbouring mutated forms of virus. Aris Katzourakis, a professor of evolution and...
RelationshipsBBC

Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secretly-planned ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The wedding was held in front of close friends and family, according to several newspapers. A No 10 spokesman confirmed the news, and said the could would celebrate with family and friends next...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM marries Carrie Symonds in ‘secret ceremony’ as his poll ratings plunge

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have married in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, reports suggest.The wedding between the prime minister and his 33-year-old partner had been planned six months prior and preparations for Saturday’s ceremony – attended by around 30 close friends and family members – were known only to a handful of church officials, according to The Sun. It came as an Opinium survey suggested that, in the wake of former aide Dominic Cummings’ testimony this week, which included allegations that he is “unfit” to be prime minister, Mr Johnson no longer enjoys the approval of the public – with his personal ratings falling 12 points to sit at -6, and the Tories lead over Labour slashed from 13 points to six.Read more: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds ‘marry in secret’PM falls out of favour with public as Tory poll lead slashedLord of chaos Boris Johnson has seen off Dominic CummingsWhat is the point of Boris Johnson’s meeting with Viktor Orban?
Public Healthsouthfront.org

The Dominic Cummings Show

The former chief strategist for Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in a stroppy mood before the UK parliamentary Health and Science committee. For seven hours, Cummings unleashed salvo after salvo against his former boss and the government coronavirus response. Boiling down some points of the Cummings show: there was a...
PoliticsFinancial Times

Dominic Cummings versus the world

What is the political impact for the prime minister? Plus how foreign aid cuts are hitting projects on the ground. Boris Johnson's former chief adviser made an epic seven-hour appearance at a parliamentary hearing this week, claiming the prime minister was unfit for the job and the health secretary a liar. We explore his bombastic claims and the political impact for Johnson. Plus, we examine the impact of the cuts to foreign aid on the ground and whether the budget will rise again. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe and special guest Andrew Mitchell MP. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Sean McGarrity. Review clips: Parliament TV.
Worldava360.com

Cummings Covid criticism: Who’s telling the truth? - BBC Newsnight

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have rejected Dominic Cummings's claims over their alleged mishandling of the pandemic. But who’s telling the truth? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog. Boris Johnson has rejected claims by his former closest adviser Dominic Cummings that government mistakes led to thousands of extra...
U.K.inews.co.uk

What next for Dominic Cummings following his bombshell attack on Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock?

For 24 hours Dominic Cummings was the highest-profile person in the country. Now that he has settled his scores with Downing Street, how will he fill his time?. A life of leisure: By any normal standards Dominic Cummings is not exactly hard-up. He lives in a large house in north London, his family owns property and businesses in County Durham and his father-in-law is a castle-dwelling baronet. But taking it quiet hardly seems an option for a man of such prodigious intellectual energy.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings’ claims ‘unsubstantiated’, Matt Hancock says as he insists he has been ‘straight with public’

Matt Hancock has denied allegations that he repeatedly lied to colleagues and the public during the course of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Former Downing Street chief of staff Dominic Cummings had told MPs on Wednesday that the health secretary had nearly been sacked by the prime minister for his conduct.Answering an urgent question from Labour on the issue in the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Hancock said: “These allegations that were put yesterday ... are serious allegations and I welcome the opportunity to come to the House to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true."I've been straight with people in public and in private throughout."More follows... Read More Dominic Cummings’ claims ‘unsubstantiated’, Matt Hancock says as he insists he has been ‘straight with public’Covid: Lockdown exit ‘hangs in balance’ as experts warn PM of risks in unlocking on 21 JuneMatt Hancock says he has been busy ‘saving lives’ ahead of grilling by MPs
Politicsalloaadvertiser.com

Hancock and Johnson reject Dominic Cummings’ ‘unsubstantiated attacks’

Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock have defended themselves following the extraordinary criticisms levelled at them by Dominic Cummings. Health Secretary Mr Hancock said the “unsubstantiated” attacks on him by Dominic Cummings are “not true”, as he fought to save his career. The Prime Minister’s former aide accused Mr Hancock of...