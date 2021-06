The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present its virtual spring concert, “A Celebration of Latin American Music,” on Sunday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The link to view the concert will be posted on the orchestra’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BrockportSymphony) and website (www.brockportsymphony.org) one hour prior to the time of the concert. The virtual concert is free, and donations for the Brockport Food Shelf and the orchestra will be gratefully accepted online. Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature all new performances with guitar soloist Dr. Sungmin Shin.