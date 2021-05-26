newsbreak-logo
Maui County, HI

Descendants of Blackbeard Create a Culinary Treasure

Heather Jauquet
Heather Jauquet
 3 days ago

Da Nani Pirates logoHeather Jauquet/Author

Eat like a pirate with food created and prepared by descendants of Blackbeard the Pirate.

I admit it, I’m a sucker for food trucks. They are hidden gems of culinary delights. If you ever stumble upon one on your travels or even in your own neighborhood, I highly recommend you make the stop. It’s mouthwatering food without having the formality of a sit-down restaurant. We made one such discovery while walking around Whaler’s Village on Kaanapali Beach.

Da Nani Pirates food truckHeather Jauquet/Author

The first time we tried to pick up food from the food truck situated at Whalers’s Village, the line was long and it was clear everyone wanted the food at Da Nani Pirates. They serve everything from salads to sliders to tacos to wraps to plate lunches. They’ve got a little something for everyone. They even have something for the keikis in your life.

Da Nani Pirates menuHeather Jauquet/author

Real Descendants of Blackbeard the Pirate find their treasure is in their food. If you’ve been following me for some time you know that I’m all about the tacos. But Da Nani Pirates is so popular, they ran out of tacos by the time we made our way back to the permanent food truck the next day. We had even opted to go before the crowds started and were thwarted by the like-minded people who also had a craving for tacos. 

Pro-tip: If you want a chance of getting your choice of food at Da Nani Pirates go early! Go in the early afternoon before the dinner crowd overtakes Whaler’s Village. Things get gnarly from 5:30 to 8pm and they are hustling to feed the hungry horde that circles the truck like sharks. I don’t blame them, the food is that good! Things slow down at 8pm and you’ve got a half-hour before they close up shop for the night. Definitely give it a try if you are in the area. 

Succulent. Savory. Savage.—Da Nani Pirates

According to the “About Us” section of their website, the founders of Da Nani Pirates got their start by entering a BBQ competition in 2007 of what they thought was a small local competition. Imagine their surprise when they realized they were competing against professional BBQ chefs all across the United States in a national 3-day competition! Not only that, they WON! That was just the beginning. Now, they provide not only food for the food truck Da Nani Pirates, but also for their Maui Thai restaurant, food truck, and catering business for Aloha Thai Fusion.

My husband and I decided to go again when it wasn’t so busy. Good thing for us, there was a much shorter line earlier in the day. The bad thing is that they were already out of my favorite food: tacos. But this allowed me to get out of my comfort zone and try their sliders.  

Beer battered fish sliders near the oceanHeather Jauquet/Author

My husband opted for the fresh fish sliders on guava buns and accompanied by pineapple slaw and fries. He could not stop telling me how much he loves his meal. I had the beer-battered fish sliders topped with slaw and a guava bun. I’ve never had a guava bun before. It was a pale pink yummy bun.  

The food was filling and hit the spot. We watched the sun go down on Kaanapali beach as we enjoyed our culinary feast of fish sliders. 

Beer battered fish sliders by the mountainsHeather Jauquet/Author

What better place to eat like a pirate than Whaler’s Village on Kaanapali Beach? Do yourself a favor and eat like a pirate at Da Nani Pirates.

Do you have a favorite food truck? Where else should we try Maui food truck cuisine? Let me know your favorite place in the comments!

Heather Jauquet

Heather Jauquet

Gaithersburg, MD
941
Followers
126
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Heather Jauquet has a Masters of Science as a Reading Specialist in education. She writes about faith, family, motherhood, education, and racial justice. She's taught middle schoolers and there's nothing much she hasn't seen. When she isn't writing, you can find her training for her next race.

 https://thediscombobulatedmommy.blogspot.com
After a Day of Hiking Stop at This Cafe On Your Way Home

One of the best things to do in Maui is to leave the comfort of the resorts. Are you visiting Maui? Are you staying at a resort? While the resorts have all the creature comforts of shops and restaurants within walking distance, as someone who has been able to visit this beautiful island a few times, I urge you to go off the beaten path, go for a hike in the mountains, watch the surfers in Paia, go to the swap meet, and support local businesses.
Haleakala issues park ranger tips

Haleakala National Park released park ranger tips that include downloading the park’s new free app, options for making reservations and what to wear when traveling to the summit. People aiming to backpack in the park are able to reserve Haleakala Crater wilderness campsites in advance. Reservations for wilderness campsites Paliku...
Free Lanai Shopping Shuttle to Maui resumes

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Lanai Shopping Shuttle to Maui resumed Tuesday after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded through Maui County grants, MEO buses pick up residents, mostly seniors, from their homes, take them to Manele Harbor to board the Expeditions ferry to Lahaina. MEO buses meet them at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor and take them shopping on the west side before returning them to the harbor for the return trip.
Live @ the MACC to Stream Brown Chicken Brown Cow Concert, May 15

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center added the Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band to its schedule of free Live @ the MACC concerts taking place on the Castle Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. The concert will be streamed on the MACC website, its Facebook and YouTube pages – and on Akaku Channel 55.
Join the Gaithersburg Book Festival Online Throughout May

Children participating in a writing workshop at the Gaithersburg Book FestivalHeather Jauquet/author. Springtime traditions in Montgomery County include the annual Gaithersburg Book Festival. Every May writers and bibliophiles come out to attend workshops, browse books, chat with authors, and attend interviews. The festival plays host to a robust list of authors and workshops. If you love books, it’s the place to be.