Two factor authentication is now available at Afternic

By Raymond Hackney
TheDomains.com
 4 days ago

After many people asking for two factor authentication at Afternic, it has finally arrived. An email went out today and now members can set up two factor authentication. Go to your Afternic Account Details page. Scroll down to the Security section, and click the new “Manage 2-Step Verification” button. Choose...

