Two factor authentication is now available at Afternic

The WSJT-X development team has announced the General Availability (GA) release of version 2.4.0. WSJT-X 2.4.0 General Availability Release adds new Q65 mode functionality and decoder optimizations and repairs several defects and regressions discovered in the RC4 and v2.3.1 GA releases. Since the release candidates documented below this final release includes the following enhancements and defect repairs. - On MS Windows WSJT-X now ships with a DLL version of the Hamlib library, specifically Hamlib version 4.2. This should allow Hamlib bug fixes to resolved by the user replacing the DLL with an updated version. - Repair a defect with own call decode highlighting when callsigns with a common root are decoded. - Q65 message averaging correctly disabled as be menu option. - Repair a regression with missing timestamps in AlL.TXT for the MSK144 mode. - Repair a defect in the selection of working frequencies matching the current band and mode combination. - WSPR band hopping mode now generates a tune up tone for bands where it is scheduled to transmit. - Repair a long standing defect per band tune and Tx power level memories. - More flexibility for inputting calls into the DX Call field, leading and trailing white space characters are allowed but ignored.