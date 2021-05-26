newsbreak-logo
3 arrested in Italy funicular crash; clamp deactivated brake

By NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press
WRAL News
 3 days ago
ROME — Police arrested three people Wednesday in the cable car disaster that killed 14 people in northern Italy, saying workers placed a clamp on the emergency brake to deactivate it as a patchwork repair - one that prevented the brake from engaging when the lead cable snapped. The revelations,...

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

