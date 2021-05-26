Cancel
Houston, TX

Editorial: Was it politics or bad math? Houston's Harvey funding snub doesn't add up.

By The Editorial Board
Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a parent, or even if you’re not, you probably understand the basics of how child tax credits work. Generally, the more kids, the more a family saves on taxes. Seems fair. Kids are expensive and the nation needs new blood to survive. But imagine that one day, Uncle Sam reversed his logic on tax credits. Instead of multiplying by each child, the IRS started dividing by each child, effectively favoring families with one child over families with several.

