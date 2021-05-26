Linden Place will host internationally known storyteller Len Cabral

BRISTOL — Linden Place will host internationally acclaimed storyteller Len Cabral on Wednesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. for a free evening of storytelling in the historic gardens. All are welcome to come sit by the rose bushes, dogwood and magnolia trees in the back garden and be transported to other lands as Cabral brings to life original stories and folk tales from Africa, Cape Verde, and the Caribbean, as well as other places around the world.