PlayStation Days of Play sale: The best deals on PS4 and PS5 games

Every year, PlayStation hosts its Days of Play event – an extravaganza of PlayStation discounts and gaming challenges. Since 18 May, gamers have been playing and earning trophies in order to bag themselves exclusive PSN avatars and themes.

But our favourite part of Days of Play has just begun. The sales start today and you can bag yourself big discounts on new PS5 games , PS4 games and PlayStation VR games, as well as offers on subscriptions to PS+ and PS Now. The event comes to an end on 9 June.

The sale comes as Sony struggles to make enough PS5 consoles to keep up with the incredible demand exacerbated by the global chip shortage , which has seen PS5s sell out at retailers within minutes .

Sony’s CEO Jim Ryan says that production of the PS5 is due to ramp up in the summer, so if you’re still struggling to get a hold of one, check out our PS5 stock-tracking page for starters and then expect bigger PS5 drops in a few months time.

That said, if you were able to secure a PS5 at one of the drops from Game, Amazon or AO last week, the Days of Play sale couldn’t come at a more opportune moment – and a number of our favourite games are included in the sale. To find out what’s on offer and how to take advantage of the discounts, keep on reading.

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’, PS5: Was £49.99, now £41.49, Store.playstation.com

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was our pick for the best action title in our round-up of the best PS5 games . Our reviewer said that the game “refines the original’s formula” with a “streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers”.

Our reviewer added that “the city looks stunning too, dressed up in fancy modern ray-tracing effects that make the real world seem unacceptably bleak”.

The ultimate edition is also on sale, costing £59.99 ( Currys.co.uk ).

‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’, PS5: Was £59.99, now £51.59, Store.playstation.com

Sackboy is our pick for the best multiplayer co-op game and is great for kids, featuring in our round-up of the best PS5 games .

Our reviewer called it a magical co-op adventure for up to four players. “Sackboy is best played with a buddy or three, where you can either work together to pummel enemies and solve each level’s series of pleasingly designed puzzles or be a nuisance by hurling random bits of furniture at your friends,” they said. “Joyously soundtracked and with a surprising cast of celebrity voices, Sackboy is gloriously fun no matter how you choose to play it.”

‘Demon’s Souls’, PS5: Was £69.99, now £60.89, Store.playstation.com

Demon’s Souls is our pick for the best action RPG game in our round-up of the best PS5 games , and also happens to be one of the most challenging.

It’s a complete remake of From Software’s infamously punishing action RPG game. “ Demon’s Souls on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our reviewer said.

‘The Last of Us Part 2’, PS4: Was £54.99, now £23.64, Store.playstation.com

The Last of Us Part 2 is our pick for the best shooting game in our round-up of the best PS4 games . Delivering a stellar follow-up to the first Last of Us game.

The Last Of Us is generally considered one of the best games of all time, and its epic story continues with its direct sequel, The Last Of Us 2 . “We found it to be utterly heart-rending, its narrative quality on par with a dark sci-fi film,” our reviewer said.

‘Ghost of Tsushima’, PS4: Was £54.99, now £31.34, Store.playstation.com

Ghost of Tsushima is our favourite open-world game and features in our round-up of the best PS4 games .

It provides cinematic gameplay at its finest, “with a unique fighting system that sees you using wild new tactics to fend off the Mongols once and for all”, our reviewer said. “As well as stealthing and assassinating, you’ll also enjoy intense one-on-one duels reminiscent of films like Yojimbo. ”

