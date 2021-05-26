Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VOTING LIMITS

GOP senators revise ID requirement for ballot requests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans have revised a contentious bill that would have required voters to attach a copy of their photo ID when mailing an absentee ballot application, saying they could include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number instead. It’s the second time in weeks that the GOP-led Senate Elections Committee has relaxed a key proposal in legislation that would tighten voting rules. Democrats say the measure remains flawed and would make it harder to vote. Another bill would toughen an existing photo ID requirement at polling places.

WRONGLY CONVICTED

Michigan man exonerated of murder after 32 years in prison

DETROIT (AP) — A man convicted of a fatal stabbing in suburban Detroit has been exonerated after 32 years in prison. Authorities say Gilbert Poole Jr. was wrongly convicted with faulty evidence, including bite marks. For years, Poole had challenged his murder conviction with expertise from the Innocence Project at WMU-Cooley Law School. A judge dismissed the conviction Wednesday at the request of the state attorney general, clearing the way for Poole’s release from prison. Poole was grateful during a video court hearing. He says his odyssey in the criminal justice system was like “standing in the furnace.”

CALUMET FIRE

Fire in UP destroys couple’s dream to open gem shop

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — Stories are emerging from people who were affected by a devastating fire last week in an Upper Peninsula community. The fire destroyed three buildings in a historic block of Calumet. In one of them, Brandon Looper and Jeanne Liuska had planned to open a gem and mineral shop in just a few days. They lost their apartment as well as a collection of coins, antique toys and mining maps. Looper and Liuska have been able to salvage at least 100 pounds of an estimated 5,000 pounds of copper at the site. Looper says he’s trying to stay positive. He says, “It sounds bad, but we’re Yoopers. We find a way to pick up the pieces.”

MICHIGAN MEDICINE-BONUS

Michigan Medicine staff getting $1,500 bonuses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Medicine, the health care arm of the University of Michigan, is giving a $1,500 bonus to each of its employees as a recognition of their work during the pandemic. The bonuses will go to roughly 29,000 employees. Michigan Medicine is anchored by a medical center in Ann Arbor and includes a medical school as well as clinics in southeastern Michigan. Dr. Marschall Runge, chief executive of Michigan Medicine, says “incredible teamwork” was demonstrated by staff.

TRAFFIC DEATHS-MICHIGAN

State police: Fatalities from traffic crashes up in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Preliminary data released by the state police shows nearly 100 more people died in traffic crashes in Michigan last year than in 2019. The state police Criminal Justice Information Center says Wednesday that 1,083 people were killed in 2020, compared to 985 in 2019. The number of deaths last year also were the most since 1,084 people were killed in crashes in 2007. Crashes and the number of people injured were down in 2020. Data shows 60,986 injuries in 2020 and 74,963 in 2019. There were 314,377 crashes in 2019 and 245,432 last year. Traffic deaths involving alcohol increased from 295 in 2019 to 326 last year.

AP INTERVIEW-VOTING-BENSON

AP Interview: Michigan official warns of democracy threats

LANSING, Michigan (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says politicians lying about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Republican efforts to make voting more difficult and the continued spread of disinformation leave her deeply concerned about the future of American democracy. In an interview with The Associated Press, Benson said she believes the attacks on democracy that have followed the November election are just a precursor to what’s ahead in future elections, when the “bad actors” will be more coordinated, more strategic and better funded. She said GOP voting restrictions are a reaction to record voter turnout in 2020, not fraud.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ART FAIRS

Summer art fairs in Ann Arbor, Wyandotte are back on

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Ann Arbor Art Fair is back on. Organizers say the popular fair, which draws thousands of people to the streets of the college town, will be held July 15 to July 17. The announcement comes less than two weeks after the fair was canceled due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions. But the fair suddenly was revived when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer eased the rules for outdoor events. Another popular art fair is also back on track: Wyandotte will hold its event July 7 to July 10.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

Michigan Senate: No COVID-19 vaccine mandate for minors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans have advanced a bill that would prohibit state and local health officials from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for children under age 18. The concept is not under consideration in the state. But GOP lawmakers say they want to be proactive. Democrats call the bill headed to the House needless and note that if the COVID-19 vaccine was added to the list of immunizations children must have to attend school, Michigan allows for exemptions. About 58% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

AP-US-FORD-BUSINESS-PLAN

Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

DETROIT (AP) — Ford says it expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to the amount it’s spending to develop them. During a presentation to Wall Street on Wednesday, the automaker said it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That would bring the total to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea. The company also announced it would create a separate business called Ford Pro to focus on commercial fleet buyers. It also expects to have about 1 million vehicles capable of getting over-the-internet software updates this year. Ford says it will have more vehicles with the feature than Tesla by July of 2022.

POLICE BILLS

Michigan bills push police changes year after Floyd death

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have unveiled bipartisan bills that would require updated use-of-force policies and make changes designed to hold police accountable for misconduct a year after the slaying of George Floyd. The Senate legislation would let a state agency revoke the license of an officer who has used excessive force causing death or serious injuries. The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards also would be required to develop guidelines for independent investigations of officer-involved deaths. Each law enforcement agency would have to adopt a use-of-force policy and require an officer to exhaust all other alternatives before using deadly force.