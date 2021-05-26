Cancel
Michigan State

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

9&10 News
9&10 News
 15 days ago

VOTING LIMITS

GOP senators revise ID requirement for ballot requests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans have revised a contentious bill that would have required voters to attach a copy of their photo ID when mailing an absentee ballot application, saying they could include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number instead. It’s the second time in weeks that the GOP-led Senate Elections Committee has relaxed a key proposal in legislation that would tighten voting rules. Democrats say the measure remains flawed and would make it harder to vote. Another bill would toughen an existing photo ID requirement at polling places.

WRONGLY CONVICTED

Michigan man exonerated of murder after 32 years in prison

DETROIT (AP) — A man convicted of a fatal stabbing in suburban Detroit has been exonerated after 32 years in prison. Authorities say Gilbert Poole Jr. was wrongly convicted with faulty evidence, including bite marks. For years, Poole had challenged his murder conviction with expertise from the Innocence Project at WMU-Cooley Law School. A judge dismissed the conviction Wednesday at the request of the state attorney general, clearing the way for Poole’s release from prison. Poole was grateful during a video court hearing. He says his odyssey in the criminal justice system was like “standing in the furnace.”

CALUMET FIRE

Fire in UP destroys couple’s dream to open gem shop

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — Stories are emerging from people who were affected by a devastating fire last week in an Upper Peninsula community. The fire destroyed three buildings in a historic block of Calumet. In one of them, Brandon Looper and Jeanne Liuska had planned to open a gem and mineral shop in just a few days. They lost their apartment as well as a collection of coins, antique toys and mining maps. Looper and Liuska have been able to salvage at least 100 pounds of an estimated 5,000 pounds of copper at the site. Looper says he’s trying to stay positive. He says, “It sounds bad, but we’re Yoopers. We find a way to pick up the pieces.”

MICHIGAN MEDICINE-BONUS

Michigan Medicine staff getting $1,500 bonuses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Medicine, the health care arm of the University of Michigan, is giving a $1,500 bonus to each of its employees as a recognition of their work during the pandemic. The bonuses will go to roughly 29,000 employees. Michigan Medicine is anchored by a medical center in Ann Arbor and includes a medical school as well as clinics in southeastern Michigan. Dr. Marschall Runge, chief executive of Michigan Medicine, says “incredible teamwork” was demonstrated by staff.

TRAFFIC DEATHS-MICHIGAN

State police: Fatalities from traffic crashes up in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Preliminary data released by the state police shows nearly 100 more people died in traffic crashes in Michigan last year than in 2019. The state police Criminal Justice Information Center says Wednesday that 1,083 people were killed in 2020, compared to 985 in 2019. The number of deaths last year also were the most since 1,084 people were killed in crashes in 2007. Crashes and the number of people injured were down in 2020. Data shows 60,986 injuries in 2020 and 74,963 in 2019. There were 314,377 crashes in 2019 and 245,432 last year. Traffic deaths involving alcohol increased from 295 in 2019 to 326 last year.

AP INTERVIEW-VOTING-BENSON

AP Interview: Michigan official warns of democracy threats

LANSING, Michigan (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says politicians lying about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Republican efforts to make voting more difficult and the continued spread of disinformation leave her deeply concerned about the future of American democracy. In an interview with The Associated Press, Benson said she believes the attacks on democracy that have followed the November election are just a precursor to what’s ahead in future elections, when the “bad actors” will be more coordinated, more strategic and better funded. She said GOP voting restrictions are a reaction to record voter turnout in 2020, not fraud.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ART FAIRS

Summer art fairs in Ann Arbor, Wyandotte are back on

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Ann Arbor Art Fair is back on. Organizers say the popular fair, which draws thousands of people to the streets of the college town, will be held July 15 to July 17. The announcement comes less than two weeks after the fair was canceled due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions. But the fair suddenly was revived when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer eased the rules for outdoor events. Another popular art fair is also back on track: Wyandotte will hold its event July 7 to July 10.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

Michigan Senate: No COVID-19 vaccine mandate for minors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans have advanced a bill that would prohibit state and local health officials from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for children under age 18. The concept is not under consideration in the state. But GOP lawmakers say they want to be proactive. Democrats call the bill headed to the House needless and note that if the COVID-19 vaccine was added to the list of immunizations children must have to attend school, Michigan allows for exemptions. About 58% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

AP-US-FORD-BUSINESS-PLAN

Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

DETROIT (AP) — Ford says it expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to the amount it’s spending to develop them. During a presentation to Wall Street on Wednesday, the automaker said it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That would bring the total to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea. The company also announced it would create a separate business called Ford Pro to focus on commercial fleet buyers. It also expects to have about 1 million vehicles capable of getting over-the-internet software updates this year. Ford says it will have more vehicles with the feature than Tesla by July of 2022.

POLICE BILLS

Michigan bills push police changes year after Floyd death

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have unveiled bipartisan bills that would require updated use-of-force policies and make changes designed to hold police accountable for misconduct a year after the slaying of George Floyd. The Senate legislation would let a state agency revoke the license of an officer who has used excessive force causing death or serious injuries. The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards also would be required to develop guidelines for independent investigations of officer-involved deaths. Each law enforcement agency would have to adopt a use-of-force policy and require an officer to exhaust all other alternatives before using deadly force.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Muskegon, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Northern Michigan in Focus: Muskegon Dam Removal

It’s been an issue all over northern Michigan – dams that really have no use anymore and need to be removed. As of late, the Muskegon River Watershed Assembly received a $40,000 grant to assess 14 dams on the 216-mile long river, and the one that needs the most attention is the focal point of today’s Northern Michigan in Focus.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Upcoming Northern Michigan COVID-19 Clinics

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Central Michigan District Health Department are hosting several COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics. • Thursday, June 10th, 2021, from 12 noon – 6 p.m. at Crystal Cafe, 1681 Benzie Hwy, Benzonia (open to 12 or older,...
PoliticsPosted by
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Calls for Major Early Child Education Funding Boost

Getting kids off on the right foot, Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to make sure more Michiganders get that chance with full time education before they reach kindergarten. Michigan does not have ‘universal Pre-K’ education for all students, but it does have the Great Start Readiness Program, that makes full day education possible for more than 40,000 Michigan four-year-old’s.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Michigan StateWSIL TV

Michigan flood victims may have to wait for accountability

LANSING, Mich (AP) — An attorney representing nearly 300 clients affected by a flood in Midland County, Michigan, last year said Monday he doesn’t expect litigation to be resolved any time soon. It’s been almost one year since the Edenville Dam, which took another dam down with it, caused large-scale destruction to the surrounding areas. Attorney Ven Johnson, alongside affected residents, gave an update on the scope of the flood’s impact and a status on the court cases against the dam owner and the state of Michigan. He says he expects state appeals to bump back a trial date to 2024 at the soonest.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

With Covid On The Way Out, Michigan County Fairs Are Returning

Last year Covid-19 wiped out the county fair tradition in Michigan, but in 2021 most county fairs in Michigan are expected to return in some form or fashion. Michigan in normal years hosts 86 county fairs. The Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitors says more than 4.5 million people attend county and state fairs yearly.
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party. He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6. “It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important...
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Lansing, MI94.1 Duke FM

Gov. Whitmer paid for seat on private plane trip

LANSING, MI — Governor Gretchen Whitmer paid 855 dollars for her use of a private plane to visit her father in Florida in March with a nonprofit paying most of the over 27-thousand-dollar bill for the trip. Those details were released late Friday afternoon by the Whitmer’s staff after the...
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.