Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Aide: Western Sahara movement leader to testify in Spain

By ARITZ PARRA
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNjlQ_0aBfHJ9j00

MADRID (AP) — The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement at the heart of a diplomatic spat between Spain and Morocco will appear before an investigating judge in Spain on June 1, representatives of the Polisario Front in the country said Wednesday.

Brahim Ghali heads the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic based in refugee camps in western Algeria. He has been recovering from COVID-19 in a Spanish hospital, where he checked in under a false identity after arriving in the country with an Algerian diplomatic passport.

His presence has irked Rabat, which annexed the Western Sahara in the 1970s, and has been tied to the sudden arrival of more than 8,000 migrants — many of them unaccompanied children — to a Spanish enclave in northern Africa that shares a border with Morocco.

The Moroccan government has said that it won’t reinstate its ambassador to Madrid if Ghali leaves Spain with the same secrecy used for his arrival in mid-April and without answering for genocide allegations and other possible crimes that anti-Polisario groups accuse him of.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said that Ghali will leave Spain when his health allows.

Ghali “will leave Spain when he’s out of danger, when the reason for him being in our country is no longer valid — that is, a critical medical situation,” she told reporters Wednesday.

She declined to comment on her contacts with Moroccan authorities, saying diplomacy requires discretion.

A Polisario official, who wasn’t authorized to be named in media reports, said that Ghali would abide by a National Court summons to testify on June 1 “in a show of trust of the Polisario Front in justice.”

Investigating Judge Santiago Pedraz has rejected petitions by the plaintiffs, including an association of Sahrawi rights aligned with Moroccan interests, to have Ghali arrested. He is also giving Ghali the opportunity to testify via videoconference from Logrono, the northern city where the 71-year old has been hospitalized.

Ghali had declined to sign a court summons delivered to him in mid-May, according to a police affidavit seen by The Associated Press.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brahim Ghali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Sahara#Morocco#Refugee Camps#Ap#The Polisario Front#Spanish#Algerian#National Court#Western Algeria#Moroccan Authorities#Northern Africa#Moroccan Interests#Genocide Allegations#Ambassador#Country#Sahrawi Rights#Rabat#Reporters#Madrid#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Worldstateofpress.com

Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali back in Algeria | Conflict News

Brahim Ghali returns to Algeria after stay in Spanish hospital that caused Spain-Morocco diplomatic row. The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement, Brahim Ghali, has returned to Algeria after spending more than a month in Spain. The Polisario Front chief’s stay at a Spanish hospital triggered a diplomatic row...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Western Sahara: US, NATO Allies Train for New War

[Defense Post has just featured an article denying that the U.-S.-led African Lion war games will occur in any part of the Western Sahara, attributing the denial to U.S. Africa Command. The article also said that a statement to the opposite effect posted by Morocco’s Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani has been deleted from his Twitter page. However, the fact that the Pentagon is holding a 10,000-troop military exercise across Morocco after the resumption of hostilities between the government and the Western Sahara is still a cause for major concern.]
Europevilaweb.cat

Miquel Strubell: “Spain has poured countless resources into demonizing Catalonia’s pro-independence movement”

Miquel Strubell i Trueta is a familiar figure when it comes to Catalan affairs, though he keeps a low profile and has no desire to be in the limelight. He operates with a constructive spirit, through which he contributes knowledge, sensibility and composure, presumably a product of the apocryphal British stiff upper lip. When it comes to his temperament, it is apparent that he inherited most of the sensibility, while the fiery passion went to his brother Toni. As a result, he is to be found involved in countless organisations and groups related to Catalan culture and language, as the president of the Fundació Congrés de Cultura Catalana and as one of the four founders of the ANC [the Assemblea Nacional Catalana, or Catalan National Assembly].
SoccerMarion Chronicle-Tribune

EURO 2020: Luis Enrique banking on Spain’s youth movement

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — “Tiki-taka” is over, and Spain coach Luis Enrique is ready to move on. Since winning back-to-back European Championships with the 2010 World Cup title in between, Spain has been a flop at major soccer tournaments as the team’s aging veterans lost their luster. Copyright 2021 The...
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Western Balkan leaders pleased with EU investment plan

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Western Balkan leaders meeting in the Albanian capital Tirana Thursday voiced satisfaction with a large investment plan announced for the region by the European Union — which they all hope to join some day. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama described the investment plan as the EU’s...
ImmigrationPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

EU lawmakers say Morocco put children's lives at risk

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Thursday accused Morocco of endangering the lives of children in an attempt to put political pressure on Spain, after thousands of people crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta last month. In a 397-to-85 resolution with 196 abstentions, the lawmakers urged...
EuropeUS News and World Report

Spain Mulls Ending Deal on Morocco Border With Enclaves

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is looking into ending a deal that allows visa-free crossing from Moroccan towns into Spain's North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, a government official said on Friday. The move comes amid a row between the two countries over issues linked to Western Sahara, a region...
Advocacyamnesty.org

Morocco/Western Sahara: Further information: Sahrawi activist detained incommunicado: Mohamed Lamine Haddi

The family and lawyer of imprisoned Sahrawi activist Mohamed Lamine Haddi have not heard from him since 9 April, when he called them each to tell them that the prison authorities had threatened to put him in “cachot”, a small, dungeon-like cell, if his family did not stop publically calling for his release. Mohamed Lamine Haddi has been held in solitary confinement in Tiflet II prison, Rabat, since 2017, when he was sentenced to 25 years in the unfair “Gdeim Izik” mass trial. His health deteriorated significantly following his 69-day hunger strike in protest of his ill-treatment in January 2021.
northafricapost.com

EP resolution does not change political nature of Spain-Morocco bilateral crisis – FM

The resolution adopted, Thursday, by the European Parliament does not change the political nature of the bilateral crisis between Morocco and Spain, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said, underlining that Madrid attempts to “Europeanize” the crisis are “futile”. Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the EU’s resolution stating that the...
Economyb975.com

EU orders Spain to recover aid given to TV broadcasters for digital rollout

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU competition regulators on Thursday ordered Spain to recover illegal state aid given to TV broadcasters to switch to digital broadcasting from analogue in a new ruling after Europe’s top court annulled its 2013 decision. The European Commission said an additional investigation triggered by the Luxembourg-based Court...
Politicsdnyuz.com

Spain’s Podemos elects Belarra as new leader

Spain’s minister of social rights Ione Belarra secured the leadership of left-wing Unidas Podemos party Sunday after winning almost 89 percent in a ballot of party members. Belarra succeeds party founder Pablo Iglesias as general secretary. Iglesias announced he was quitting politics following a disappointing outcome in Madrid’s regional election in early May.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

ICRC Chief Urges EU To Respect Refugee Law

The EU needs to respect refugee law as it copes with migration flows, many of which are triggered by wars, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday. Peter Maurer underscored that point in an interview with AFP touching on many of the conflicts in...
Worldmelodyinter.com

Algerians to elect parliament amid ‘repression’ of protest movement

ALGIERS, June 12 — Algerians vote in parliamentary elections today as authorities seek to bolster their legitimacy and snuff out a long-running protest movement, under what activists say is a “climate of repression”. Pro-government parties have urged Algerians take an active part in what they call a “crucial vote for...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

EU parliament adopts resolution on Sri Lanka

Brussels [Belgium], June 11 (ANI): The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling for the repeal of Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) as the law is deemed incompatible with the conventions that the country has to implement under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) granted to the island nation.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange detainees for mine maps

Azerbaijan has released 15 Armenian detainees in exchange for maps of land mines that Armenian forces laid in territory that Azerbaijan retook in last year's war, the first diplomatic breakthrough following a long period of heightened tension between the two sides. The deal was announced by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign...