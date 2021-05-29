newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Josue Torres

Beware of the wasp that turns its prey into 'zombies'

Posted by 
Josue Torres
Josue Torres
 2 days ago

This tiny tropical bug brings a whole new definition to the word “parasite.” This is due to the fact that it reproduces by injecting mind-controlling venom into its prey and then uses the body to incubate and feed its offspring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWrn8_0aBdvKOi00
The Jewel Wasp.Shutterstock

The jewel wasp is also known as the emerald wasp, the emerald cockroach wasp, and the zombie wasp. The jewel wasp gets its last name from the fact that it transforms its cockroach victims into virtual zombies while using their bodies to reproduce.

A female jewel wasp can only mate once in her life. She bears hundreds of fertilized eggs once she has mated. When the time arrives to multiply, the jewel wasp can use sight and sound to spot a cockroach. She then strikes.

It’s far better said than finished. Cockroaches are six to ten times the size of jewel wasps. That is why accuracy is important. A wasp stings a cockroach in the thorax or middle part of the body. She injects a drug that paralyzes the cockroach spontaneously and briefly.

She then stings the cockroach in two different regions of the cockroach brain, identified as the ganglia. The wasp locates the specific regions of the cockroach ganglia to attack using specialized sensory organs on the tip of its stinger. The jewel wasp then injects its mind-control poison.

Zombified cockroaches and mind control

What exactly is the mind-control venom? It’s a neurotoxin that inhibits the molecular octopamine in the cockroach ganglia. The cockroach’s desire to walk is regulated by octopamine. The poison disrupts the cockroach’s escape reflexes. The helpless cockroach is unable to flee to rescue itself.

In principle, this “zombie” condition could wear off in a week. However, the jewel wasp begins working on the zombified cockroach even sooner.

A team of Ben-Gurion University researchers performed a thesis on this mechanism, which was reported in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

The jewel wasp gnaws off the cockroach’s antennae and clamps down on the stubs before leading the cockroach to a pit, they discovered. What’s fascinating is that the roach is indeed entirely functional but lacks free will. It walks normally into the hole, following the wasp.

The wasp’s larvae and eggs

The jewel wasp lays a single egg on the cockroach after it is placed in a burrow or pit. The jewel wasp then gathers pebbles and constructs a shield around the cockroach to cover the shell. The jewel wasp then flies away to enslave another cockroach.

Meanwhile, the wasp egg hatches after two days. For food, the larva feeds on the cockroach shell. It slurps up hemolymph, which is the nutrient-dense cockroach counterpart of blood.

The larva eats organs in the cockroach’s intestine while it is still alive. After cleaning out the other organs, the larva moves on to the cockroach’s nervous system, taking the cockroach to a merciful end.

A cockroach-shaped temporary residence

After hollowing out the cockroach, the larva adds an antimicrobial secretion to the inner walls of the cockroach corpse.

The larva then develops into a pupa in the protected confines of the cockroach shell during the next month. Finally, a completely grown adult wasp emerges from the cockroach corpse.

The appearance of Jewel Wasps

Ampulex Compressa, the scientific name for the jewel wasp, is about an inch long. It has a blue-green metallic body with red legs. The male, unlike the female, lacks a stinger.

The Department of Entomology of the University of California filmed the entire process between the Jewel Wasp and its victim, the cockroach.

Josue Torres

Josue Torres

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
88
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning communications strategist. Join me in taking a closer look at meaningful and everyday topics.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerald Cockroach Wasp#Prey#Sound Mind#Brain Control#Mind Control#Ben Gurion University#Shell#Virtual Zombies#Mind Controlling Venom#Zombified Cockroaches#Jewel Wasps#Fertilized Eggs#Entomology#Food#Definition#Time#Accuracy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsInternational Business Times

The Animal With Strongest Bite Force Kills 200 Humans Each Year

Nile crocodiles are estimated to kill about 200 people each year and have the strongest bite in the animal kingdom. Great white sharks possess multiple rows of teeth and are capable of ripping chunks of flesh off their prey's body. Hippos have the strongest jaws among herbivores. The average strength...
Animalsodditycentral.com

Clever Bird Hunts Fish by Turning Itself Into an Umbrella

Black egrets, a species of African herons, have a very unique hunting technique – they use their wings to from an umbrella, which not only reduces glare, but also lures fish into false sense of security. Called “canopy feeding”, the hunting technique used by black herons has to be one...
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Dogs Everywhere Are Munching on Brood X Cicadas—But Are They Safe to Eat?

The emergence of the Brood X cicada, which rises from the soil just once every 17 years to mate and reproduce before falling dormant, is happening across the eastern part of the United States. For animals, the buzz of activity has been like a nature-fueled popcorn popper. Everything from birds to squirrels to ants are feasting on the crunchy bug, which has become something of an instinctual delicacy. Dogs might even start digging into the soil to nab one. But can over-indulging on cicadas be a problem for your domesticated pal?
Animalsthekidshouldseethis.com

Hatching stink bugs, a Macro Story time-lapse

Stink bugs or shield bugs are more than 4,700 species that, when disturbed, explains UWM’s The Bug Lady “release what Kaufman and Eaton, in the Field Guide to Insects of North America, call ‘aromatic compounds sure to repel all but the most desperate predators.'”. Some are considered pests, damaging plants...
AnimalsIFLScience

Faceplanting Frog Shows That Frogs Evolved To Leap Before They Could Land

They say you’ve got to learn how to walk before you can run, but in the evolutionary history of frogs it seems there was no time to be spared in learning to leap before they could land. Evidence of this was discovered in an old-but-gold study conducted in 2010, which observed the extant but primitive frog family Leiopelmatidae. The species within this group are unique in using alternate legs to swim while more modern frogs opt for the two-legged kick.
Animalsseehafernews.com

Ripples from the Dunes: Northern Leopard Frog

This article is written for the Ripples from the Dunes series by Frances Meyer, Woodland Dunes Land Management Intern. From my first week of working here as an intern, I couldn’t help but notice the many frogs hopping along the trails. On Willow trail especially, many would blend in with the grass, occasionally surprising me while I was helping assemble a boardwalk. I have always been fascinated with frogs, and recall various memories of me catching them at my grandparents’ cottage as a kid, watching them hop around the lake until it was time to leave. One summer we even raised tadpoles and watched as they underwent a metamorphosis. The specific frog I saw on the trail had a greenish coloring with dark black spots down its back, sides, and legs; all traits that point to the Northern Leopard frog.
AnimalsPosted by
IBTimes

Giant Creature, The Size Of 'Human Baby,' Shocks Villagers In The Solomon Islands

People in the Solomon Islands were shocked to find a giant creature, as big “as a human baby,” during a hunting expedition. This frog was first discovered in April, but its photos went viral this week. Timber mill owner Jimmy Hugo, 35, was hunting a wild pig on the outskirts of Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, when he came across the amphibian. Hugo said the frog was caught by a couple of dogs who were playing with it in the bushes. He managed to take pictures of the creature and get it back to his village.
AnimalsNew York Post

Villagers stunned to find giant frog as big as ‘a human baby’

Solomon Islands villagers were flabbergasted after encountering a frog as big “as a human baby” during a hunting expedition, the frog-finder said. The huge hopper was first discovered in April, but photos are just going viral on social media, the Daily Mail reported. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,”...
AnimalsPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Man Finds a Frog the Size of a Human Baby

Some men were hunting wild pigs on the Solomon Islands last month and stumbled across a giant frog. Described as being the size of a human baby, timber mill owner Jimmy Hugo shared a photo of the frog on Facebook. It’s enormous. This particular species is known as the Shortland...
Animalsfacts.net

Poison Dart Frog Facts

Poison dart frogs have some of the most vibrant and beautiful colors on the planet. Depending on where they live, which extends from the tropical forests of Costa Rica to Brazil, their coloring can be gold or copper. Based on various poison dart frog facts, some of them can be green, red, blue, even black. To fend off potential predators, their intricate patterns and colors are purposefully ostentatious.
AnimalsPosted by
UPI News

Escaped eel spotted slithering in gutter of Australian road

May 20 (UPI) -- An eel was spotted slithering through a gutter at the side of a road in an Australian city after apparently escaping from a nearby restaurant. The longfin eel, a species native to New Zealand that spends most of its life in freshwater but breeds in the ocean, was spotted at the side of Mill Street near the Chinatown area of Adelaide.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
northfortynews

What Repels Wasps?

There aren’t many more enjoyable and relaxing options than a picnic or barbecue when it comes to backyard activities. But some things can quickly spoil your fun: pests. These come in all shapes, forms, and sizes. The kinds with wings and stingers can be among the peskiest and annoying. Wasps love when you gather with family and friends to enjoy food outdoors. Among other things, they’re attracted to sugar. So when you’re outside and these unwanted insects buzz around your food and face, you may wonder what the most effective methods are for getting rid of them. Fortunately, you don’t need to surrender to these nerve-racking creatures. Using a variety of tactics, you can be free of these summertime invaders.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Australia ‘mouse plague’ sees rodents crawling into beds and biting occupants

Farmers in Australia are having to put the legs of their beds in buckets of water to stop mice biting them while they sleep.Millions of mice are running riot in the eastern part of the country and are causing extensive damage to farms by eating crops and attacking grain silos.The rodents have even been finding their way into hospitals, schools, and have forced supermarkets to put food in sealed containers. Videos posted on social media have highlighted the sheer magnitude of the problem with thousands of mice seen scurrying around farms.Xavier Martin, a grain farmer from the Liverpool Plains...
Animalstheharlemvalleynews.net

Be a Better Gardener,The Pleasures (Really) of Wasps

When I began my education as a gardener almost 50 years ago, one was considered notably enlightened if the practitioner distinguished “good bugs” from the “the bad bugs.” The bad bugs – or more broadly and accurately, the bad insects – were those that fed on our plants; the good insects were the predatory species that preyed upon the plant-eating ones. Since those days, I’ve learned to appreciate the herbivorous insects, many of which are beautiful and fascinating in their own right, if you only take the time to look when you are out in the garden. They are also, of course, an essential food source for garden wildlife.
Animalspanolian.com

Not all birds of prey are what they seem

The terms “bird of prey” or “predatory bird” are most often used to describe birds that hunt and kill their prey — a species also known as raptors. But while all raptors are birds of prey, not all birds of prey are raptors. Raptors are a diverse group of relatively...
AnimalsPosted by
K945

Beware of this Snail and it’s Bubblegum-Looking Eggs [VIDEO]

This snail's eggs look just like a piece of chewed bubblegum, and they're causing massive headaches here in the South. You learn something new everyday, as I had never heard of the apple snail prior to today. It wasn't that long ago when I first heard about the puss moth caterpillar. This is a beast with a funny name that is to be taken very seriously as it's sting can absolutely jack you up. Of course, when I first learned about the puss moth I quickly passed that info to you all and it seemed like I wasn't the only one who had never heard of it before.
AnimalsAppeal-Democrat

Rattesnake season is here – beware

Spring is here and with it brings warm weather and hot, dry conditions, the perfect environment for rattlesnakes to leave winter hibernation in Northern California. Human encounters with snakes are more likely as these elusive animals become more active this time of year. Most native snakes are harmless, however, the...