newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Gangs – Defining the Phenomena

Posted by 
Dr. Donna L. Roberts
Dr. Donna L. Roberts
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhCUJ_0aBdaorZ00
Photo by Tim Marshall on Unsplash

The term "gang" is one of those words in the English language that tends to evoke strong emotional responses. Upon hearing this word, everyone immediately conjures up mental images, sometimes based on facts and real personal experience, and other times based on nothing more than the portrayal of gangs through various media. And yet, the specific nature of what a gang actually is and does is difficult to pinpoint. Our definitions tend to be either too broad and all-inclusive or too narrow and exclusive. Somehow, they do not seem to capture a clear and holistic picture of the phenomena of a gang.

Webster's Dictionary offers several variations of the definition of gang, from the innocuous "a group of people who socialize regularly" to the more ominous "a group of criminals, juvenile delinquents or hoodlums who band together for mutual protection and profit" (Soukhanov & Ellis, 1984, p. 519). Considering all of these definitions, nearly everyone in society belongs to a "gang" fitting at least one of these criteria.

In contrast to these broad and non-specific classifications, Miller, in conjunction with law enforcement professionals developed the following definition, "a self-formed association of peers bound together by mutual interests, with identifiable leadership, well-developed lines of authority and other organizational features, who act in concert to achieve a specific purpose or purposes which generally include the conduct of illegal activity and control over a particular territory, facility or type of enterprise" (Miller, 1990, p. 121). Yet, somehow, even the more detailed definitions do not fully capture the essence of a gang. For example, the preceding definition limits the concept to those gangs generally involved in illegal activity. However, there are certainly groups one would classify as gangs which are not involved in criminal behavior. Conversely, the definition could also include groups such as fraternities and/or sororities which engage in illegal drinking and/or drug practices, vandalism or assault. However, these groups are not generally considered "gangs".

In a text on juvenile delinquency, the negative side of gang involvement is highlighted by the following description, "The delinquent subculture constitutes not only a set of rules, a design for living which is different from, indifferent to or even in conflict with the norms of 'respectable' adult society. It is defined by its 'negative polarity' to those norms. That is, the delinquent subculture takes its norms from the larger culture, but turns them upside down" (Cohen, 1955, p. 26). Much of this definition is vague, ambiguous and subject to wide variations in interpretation. This discussion goes on further to point out several characteristics of gangs which in combination typify the gang "persona", but which are not inherently delinquent. These include short-term thinking, hedonism, emphasis on group autonomy and resistance to authority. As such, many of these identified characteristics are necessary, but not sufficient to thoroughly define the "gang" society considers as a social problem. Once again, groups not normally considered "gangs" could easily meet the criteria laid out in these conceptualizations. In effect the "average" adolescent portrays many of these characteristics as part of normal developmental phases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqDGK_0aBdaorZ00
Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on Unsplash

The definition generated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations denotes a gang as, "a group of people who form an allegiance for a common purpose and engage in acts injurious to public health and public morals; who pervert or obstruct justice or the due administration of laws, or engage in criminal activity, either individually or collectively; and who create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation within the community" (Deshields & Jackson, 1992, p.3). This definition, as well as the criteria for identifying a street gang developed by Klein & Maxson (1989, p. 44) - "community recognition as a group or collectivity, recognition by the group itself as a distinct group and enough illegal activities to get a consistent negative response from law enforcement and/or neighborhood residents" - place emphasis on the gang's impact upon and recognition by the community. Such criteria leave room for widespread diversity and variation in the interpretation of gangs and gang behavior depending upon the composition and norms of the particular community.

Still other definitions, in an attempt to more specifically classify gangs, have identified behavioral characteristics generally associated with gang membership. The most common among these include, slang terminology, hand gestures, graffiti, color designations and identifying personal accessories (Deshields & Jackson, 1992). However, while these characteristics and behaviors may be common to many gangs, they are not generally in and of themselves considered a sufficient definition. Once again, other groups, such as certain sports teams for example, could loosely meet these criteria, but are not considered gangs.

In general, the wide diversity of gang type and gang activity - including the differences inherent in suburban, rural and urban gangs, the deviations in male and female gangs, the variations between the different cultural and ethnic gangs and the dissimilarities between gangs involved in various forms of criminal activity - make the formulation of a single inclusive definition difficult. Furthermore, the orientation and purpose of the person or agency creating and/or utilizing the definition will lead to pluralistic versions. In short, a law enforcement perspective will highlight different aspects of the gang phenomena than will a social work or mass media perspective.

In addition to the numerous problems inherent in the development of a single, cohesive definition of a gang there are problems with the research used to develop the current conceptions of gangs. Most of the studies thus far have been conducted with relatively small sample sizes and have included only one ethnic group, therefore limiting the generalizability of the research. Moreover, this type of research is characteristically difficult because of a general lack of trust between researcher and subject. Gang members are often suspicious of professionals and reticent to openly discuss gang activity, especially that of an illegal nature. Therefore, much of the current data on gangs comes from law enforcement statistics and the media. These sources offer a limited and often skewed picture of gang characteristics and behavior.

The question of formulating a single, cohesive definition of a gang is a difficult one, fraught with disagreement and controversy. Some professionals argue that good research necessitates solid and consistent operational definitions (Miller, 1980). They emphasize the importance of developing standard criteria for the measurement of gang prevalence and gang related activity in order that appropriate policies of intervention might be formulated and implemented. Others counter-argue that relying on restrictive definitions may constrict research and lead to overlooking the variations of gangs (Morash, 1983). In short, the parameters which define exactly what constitutes a gang are variable, evolving and the subject of much controversy. However, perhaps it is through this chaotic struggle to grasp a definition of the problem that some solutions will eventually be found.

REFERENCES

Cohen, A. K. (1955). Delinquent boys: The culture of the gang. New York, NY: The Free Press.

Deshields, M. & Jackson, G. (1992). Street gangs: The Air Force connection. Washington, DC: Investigative Operations Center, Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Klein, M. W., & Maxson, C. L. (1989). Street gang violence. In N. A. Weiner & M. E. Wolfgang (Eds.), Violent crime, violent criminals. Newbury Park, CA: Sage.

Miller, W. (1990). Groups and serious youth crime. In D. Shichor and D. Kelley (Eds.). Critical issues in juvenile delinquency. Lexington, MA: Lexington.

Miller, W. B. (1980). Gangs, groups and serious youth crime. In D. Shichor & D. Kelley (Eds.). Critical issues in juvenile delinquency. Lexington, MA: Lexington.

Morash, M. (1983). Gangs, groups and delinquency. Journal of Criminology, 23(3), 309-331.

Soukhanov, A. H. & Ellis, K. (Eds.). (1984). Webster's new Riverside university dictionary. Boston, MA: The Riverside Publishing C

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

445
Followers
151
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer and university professor researching media psych, generational studies, addiction psychology, human and animal rights, and the intersection of art and psychology.

 https://www.psychpstuff.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gangs#Washington Dc#Gang Activity#Violent Crime#Social Behavior#Soukhanov Ellis#Deshields Jackson#Klein Maxson Lrb#Journal Of Criminology#Riverside Publishing C#A H Ellis#Gang Behavior#Street Gang Violence#Gang Involvement#Gang Members#Violent Criminals#Definition#Criminal Behavior#Restrictive Definitions#Operational Definitions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Racine, WIwgtd.org

Gang War Brewing in Racine?

(WGTD)---The fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at a gas station in Racine over the weekend appears to be tied to the murder from the weekend before of a 17-year-old boy, and all may be gang-related. The connections were made by a prosecutor at an initial appearance Tuesday for one...
Public SafetyLongview News-Journal

Finck: Crime and policing patterns

One key job of historians is to find patterns. Most things in history are circular and come and go throughout time. The majority of what I do with this column is to try to show that current events have happened before and that nothing is new. Knowing this can help us make better decisions in the future. One such circular event is crime and policing.
Protestsosceolasun.com

Justifiable crime?

During the Minneapolis riots last year, there were two deaths contributed to the rioting and more than $500 million in property damage including a $30 million affordable housing project which was destroyed. At the US Capital this past January, there was one death related to the protest, which was caused...
Knox County, TNknoxfocus.com

Defining employment

One area of law that most people have heard of, even if they do not totally understand it, is worker’s compensation law, which is often shortened to worker’s comp. Worker’s comp cases are those involving an employee who was injured while performing their duties as an employee for their employer.
New York City, NYbronx.com

Help Identify An Assault Gang

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicles, depicted in the attached surveillance photographs and video clip, which are wanted in connection to an assault, that occurred within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. It...
Public Safetymajorcadailybulletin.com

Squatter gang sentenced to eleven years

In what is a pioneering case against squatters in Mallorca, four people have been found guilty of belonging to a criminal organisation and extortion. The combined sentences for the four total eleven years and three months in prison. The case concerns the occupation of a redeveloped, four-storey block of luxury...
Immigrationmelodyinter.com

Umuahia on fire as gunmen attack state CID, immigration office

The Abia State Police Criminal Investigation Department has been reportedly set ablaze by unkown gunmen. This is as the Nigeria Immigration Services State headquarters at Ubakala also reportedly came under attack by yet-to- be identified armed men. The incident which occured Saturday evening threw the state capital into pandemonium as...
San Jose, CAnjtoday.net

Pressure mounts for action to stop gun violence epidemic in America

After a workplace shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California left at least 7 dead and more wounded, progressive activists across the nation demanded that national leaders take swift action to address the gun violence crisis. The shooting in California occurred after a grim weekend of mass...
PoliticsArkansas Online

OPINION | OTHERS SAY: The fight against ghost guns

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has taken a firm stance when it comes to the so-called "ghost guns" made from do-it-yourself kits or 3D printers--they should be subject to the same regulations as other guns, including background checks on buyers and the requirement of a serial number. It's a common-sense position that the Biden administration supports in a proposal now under review that should be enacted into law.
Miami, FLsportsgrindentertainment.com

Miami police chief calls for more gun control amid ‘scourge’ of shootings

Miami’s chief of police is calling for stricter gun control and other reforms after two shootings rocked the Miami-Dade area in a single weekend. “It’s just an indication of the problem we have with the scourge of gun violence in this country that we need to do much more at a federal level to stop,” Art Acevedo, chief of the Miami Police Department, told CBS’ Face the Nation.
Ventura County, CAnixle.com

Gang Member in Possession of Firearm

During the months of May 2021, detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit worked in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Narcotics Street Team regarding (S) Armando Arias who was believed to be involved with unlawful narcotics and firearm activities. On May 26, 2021, at about 9:00 AM, detectives with...
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

Following surgery, a woman is ‘dropped’ on the floor and dies.

Following surgery, a woman is ‘dropped’ on the floor and dies. According to her husband, a woman died after being “dropped” on the operating room floor during surgery. Jeannette Shields, 70, shattered her hip while being treated for gall stones at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, North West England, according to BBC News. Her husband, John Shields, told the broadcaster that while she was in the hospital, she buzzed for help to go to the lavatory, but when she didn’t get an answer, she went by herself and fell and broke her hip after becoming dizzy.
Douglas County, GADouglas County Sentinel

Swindle: The responsibility of the DA

While police officers are the first line of defense in keeping Georgians safe in our homes, roads, and schools, District Attorneys (DA) are tasked with prosecuting the people accused of violating the criminal laws of this state. The DA and the criminal defense attorney form the adversarial pairing that creates...
Immigrationnordot.app

Raids target organized smuggling of Vietnamese migrants in Germany

The German federal police have carried out raids in several cities to combat the organized smuggling of people from Vietnam, in a nationwide operation that led to two people being arrested. Starting early Monday, 33 properties were simultaneously searched in Berlin, Hamburg and the states of North Rhine Westphalia, Saxony-Anhalt...
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Examining cause of, solution to violent crime

This past Thursday, the Philadelphia alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. (of which I am a proud member) held a virtual forum entitled “Gun Violence & Mental Health.” Its goal was to begin a substantive dialogue regarding the problem of — and more importantly — the solution to gun violence and its ties to mental health as well as to societal causation. That goal was demonstrably achieved.
ImmigrationLaredo Morning Times

Woman had her 4 kids in human smuggling attempt to make it 'less suspicious'

A woman thought it would be easier to smuggle three migrants if she had her four children with her during the human smuggling attempt, according to an arrest affidavit. Arlene Rangel was arrested and charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport migrants who had crossed the border illegally.