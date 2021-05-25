Biomutant Hypoxia - Oxygen Pingdish & Suit Location for Surviving the Deadzone

While exploring the vast (and vastly strange) world of Biomutant, you’ll encounter all sorts of flora and fauna. But, there are three types you can actually capture. There are ducks (Gumquacks), birds (Pippis), and fish (Guppos) that you’ll encounter in main story quests, or just wandering around the open world. There are achievements for capturing 20 of each, and as big as this world is, it’s going to take a long time to come across 20 of these things. They aren’t as common as you’d think, unless you’re hanging around every lagoon / cliff / fishing hole for extensive periods of time. If you’re looking for an easy way to complete these weird little achievements, check out the three locations listed below for some quick completions.