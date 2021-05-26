Cancel
Wedding face masks: Say ‘I do’ to coverings for the bride, groom and guests

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

After a year of cancelled big days, postponed parties and intimate civil ceremonies, we’re slowly but surely going back to normal.

With lockdown easing, marriage or civil partnership ceremonies with 30 friends and family, either outdoors or in an indoor, Covid-secure venue, can go ahead. As such, summer signals the start of wedding season – flutes of fizz, canapés, laughter, tears (happy ones, of course) and reuniting with loved ones.

If you’re planning your nuptials, you’ll know that there are a million and one things to consider, which is why we’ve launched wedding week – a whole seven days dedicated to everything that will make sure your big day the best it can be, from wedding stationery brands and table decor to second-hand dresses and bridal hair accessories .

While veils are considered a marital staple, another accessory you may want to consider is a face covering, both for you and your guests.

A mask is something that has quickly become part and parcel of attending (and throwing) a wedding over the past year, particularly when considering the current rules, which stipulate that face coverings must be worn by guests , consistent with the requirements of any other public indoor space.

As such, you may want to make sure there are plenty of masks to go around. We’d recommend sticking to a colour scheme, as it’s more likely you and your guests will re-wear and re-use them.

Similarly, you’ll want to think about the fabric – we’d recommend opting for something soft enough to sit on the face without any discomfort (details of all the different types can be found in our face mask buying guide ). But, if you want to really splash out, we’d suggest silk as a great choice as it’s breathable, which is particularly important when considering the amount of time everyone will spend wearing theirs.

To make sure you and your guests feel safe, we’ve rounded up a selection of our favourite wedding-appropriate face masks that you’ll want to say “I do” to.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Slip double sided silk face covering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EX1g_0aBc5jRT00

Known for its high-quality silk eye masks and pillows, this luxury brand turned its hand to face coverings when they became mandatory in indoor public places. There are eight designs to choose from – including tie-dye and pink –  all of which are made from 100 per cent mulberry silk, an ideal fabric as it will comfortably sit on the face without causing discomfort and can actually be beneficial to the skin.

While it is a more costly option, you are paying for premium materials, which your guests will thank you for.

Buy now £39.00, Slipsilkpillowcase.co.uk

Roop upcycled ribbon-strap organic-cotton face covering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40v3cw_0aBc5jRT00

Calling all eco-conscious affianced couples – look no further than sustainable brand Roop for your wedding face masks. The sustainable accessories label uses offcuts and leftover fabrics to create its products. The mask is made from 100 per cent organic cotton, while the ribbons are made out of recycled plastic bottles. If you’re not sure about blue as a colour scheme, the design is also available in cream, green, grey, pink and black, so there’s bound to be something for you.

Buy now £23.00, Selfridges.com

Awon Golding sweetbrier bridal face mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzyKw_0aBc5jRT00

Co-ordinating your face covering with your veil or headwear might not have been something you’d have previously considered, but it’s 2021 and everything we thought we knew about wedding trends is out the window. London-based milliner Awon Golding has created a collection of masks that match its bridal accessories , with this sweetbrier bridal face mask, for instance, match the gorgeous made-to-order apple blossom headband (£710, Awongolding.com ).

The outer of the face covering is made from 100 per cent duchess satin, while the inner is 100 per cent cotton, making it breathable. Covered with silk organza and dupion petals, you’re certainly going to make a statement wearing this.

Buy now £129.00, Awongolding.com

Anitas Accesorios wedding guests cotton face mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nwum6_0aBc5jRT00

If you’re looking for a customisable face covering to gift to your guests, we love this simple yet sentimental design. With the option to bulk purchase, these 100 per cent cotton masks feature elastic bands, making them quick to take on and off.

Buy now £9.80, Etsy.com

Florence Bridge face mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOPFn_0aBc5jRT00

This British fashion label specialises in digitally printed silk and patchwork leather, with a clear focus on sustainability, and now Florence Bridge has created stylish, unisex face masks.

With a 100 per cent cotton lining and duchess satin front, it also features straps that can be tied in two different ways to make sure it’s secure on the face. Unsure about mint? There’s a range of other colourways on offer, including teal (£12, Florencebridge.com ), hot pink (£19.99, Florencebridge.com ) and white, embroidered with a pretty daisy pattern (£12, Florencebridge.com ).

Buy now £19.99, Florencebridge.com

Amaia adult reusable cotton face mask – pink pepper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17h2Xh_0aBc5jRT00

One of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to brands for her face coverings, these floral print masks are double-layered with 100 per cent cotton and feature a built-in filter for extra protection. Each of Amaia’s masks are made with Liberty fabric and are as pretty as the next. If you want to match your bridesmaids with your flower girls, they’re also available in a children’s size (£12, Amaiakids.co.uk ). If you’re not sure pink is the right colour for your big day, there are plenty of other prints to choose from. What’s more, 30 per cent of proceeds are donated to NHS Charities Together.

Buy now £15.00, Amaiakids.co.uk

Sunspel cotton face mask 3-pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JwIZ_0aBc5jRT00

We at IndyBest were gifted one of these Sunspel face masks a few months into the pandemic, and it quickly became our “fancy” one because of its super-soft, premium-feeling cotton outer and anti-bacterial treatment on the inner lining. It would be perfect for hairier groomsmen or ushers, as the generous fit is great for those with facial fuzz – they won’t leave a mask line on your beard ahead of the all-important photoshoot. They’re also available in grey and navy (although the latter doesn’t come in a multipack).

Buy now £25.00, Sunspel.com

Face Mask Made to Order bridal face mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiLnG_0aBc5jRT00

If you’re looking for a bridal face covering to match your outfit, these masks are available in ivory, champagne and white. With three layers of fabric, they’re machine washable and reusable, so you could wear it to your dress fitting and then again on your big day. They’re also a great choice for guests owing to the neutral colourways.

Buy now £7.50, Etsy.com

Adrianna Papell sequin embellished mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDuTE_0aBc5jRT00

If you’re looking for something fun but still “bridal”, this sequin-embellished number is the ideal choice. Each mask is handmade and features adjustable ear loops. They’re also available in three other colours ( black , rose gold and navy ), should you be looking for something for your guests or bridesmaids too.

Buy now £25.00, Harveynichols.com

Savile Row Company navy silk face mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNWkV_0aBc5jRT00

Depending on what the groom is wearing, Saville Row Co’s collection of masks are a great option. This silk number is affordable and multipurpose, with the brand suggesting putting it in the top pocket of your jacket to make it look like a pocket square when not in use. It’s also available in black (£11.95, Savilerowco.com ) should you prefer.

Buy now £11.95, Savilerowco.com

Oscar Apparels reusable face mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uhkvp_0aBc5jRT00

If your ushers or groomsmen are in black tie for the big day, the best option might be a plain and simple face mask, and this 100 per cent cotton multi-pack is a great-value, suave choice.

Buy now £9.13, Amazon.co.uk

For more wedding content, read our guide to the best wedding dress rental stores

