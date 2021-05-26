3 Movies That Were Filmed Moreno Valley

Marcel Strauß/Unsplash

Home to over 200,000 residents, Moreno Valley is now an emerging giant among other California cities. This spectacular city offers numerous local destinations, activities, and attractions ranging from museums and dining to hiking and skydiving, making it a great place to find enjoyable explorations.

Moreno Valley is also a popular filming location of Hollywood’s classic movies including these three:

The Love Bug (1968)

Love Bug is a great comedy movie, especially for those who love sports. Although it was first released 50 years ago, it’s still a movie that anyone can enjoy. Directed by Robert Stevenson, Love Bug is about Jim Douglas who loves to participate in car racing. He lives with his occasionally drunk mechanic friend, Tennessee, in an old San Francisco firehouse.

When Jim goes to a luxury car dealer one day, he sees a strange Volkswagen Beetle that tends to drive on his own and named it little Bug. As he goes home, the car follows him and the doubting Jim thinks that Peter, the car dealer owner, is playing tricks on him. After some moments of hesitation, Jim finally tries to use the car and sees its magical nature. Convinced with little bug’s magic, Jim decides to repair the car with the hope that he’ll win in his next car race.

Following a few successful car races with little bug, Jim soon becomes a successful racer. However, when Peter sees his achievements, he demands to have the car back. Jim refuses and Peter asks to race against him with a condition that the winner will receive little bug as a price.

Filming Location:

Riverside International Raceway, 22255 Eucalyptus Avenue, Moreno Valley, California, USA

On the Beach (1959)

This 134-minute drama movie about war and survival received two Oscar nominations and won 4 other academy awards in 1959. On the Beach is known to be one of Hollywood’s classic dramas starring Ava Gardner and Gregory Peck, two of the best actors and actresses in their generation. The movie is set in 1964 where an American submarine finds a temporary sanctuary in Australia as an atomic bomb in the northern hemisphere is set to wipe out humanity. The movie tells the growing despair of people each day.

While in Australia, the American Captain Towers is in denial about the death of his wife and children who were victims of the holocaust. He then meets Moira Davison, a gorgeous Australian who eventually falls for him in between fears and war.

With the fact that all life will be destroyed in months, will Moira and Captain Towers find comfort and love in each other?

Filming Location:

Riverside International Raceway, 22255 Eucalyptus Avenue, Moreno Valley, California, USA

Brainstorm (1983)

Brainstorm is a sci-fi movie about a supposed harmless unique invention that eventually becomes dangerous. Before modern CGI even begins, Director Douglas Trumbull creates a high-tech virtual reality in this 1983 movie that captures the attention of many curious minds. Christopher Walken and Natalie Wood play the role of estranged husband and wife, while Louise Fletcher plays another genius researcher, Lilian.

It starts when Lilian and Michael develop a new technology system that is capable of reading, recording, replaying the memories and feelings from other people’s minds. The technology can tap and jump into someone else’s head and access all their brain functions. However, problems arise when people abuse the power of the invention for morally questionable purposes and unconsented sexual experiences. Things turn into a more complicated scene when the government starts to discover the invention and kicks Michael and Lilian off the project.

As things become out of control and everyone’s fighting off each other just to get the invention, Michael and Lilian must come up with a plan to stop it all.

Filming Location:

Riverside International Raceway, 22255 Eucalyptus Avenue, Moreno Valley, California, USA

Did you already see these movies or do you know any other movie that was shot in Moreno Valley? Let me know in the comments...

