Idaho State

3 Famous Movies and Films Set in Idaho

Visual Freedom
Visual Freedom
 5 days ago

Marek Piwnicki/Unsplash

Since the beginning of Hollywood, movies have referenced many cities, states, and countries. Most films, however, are shot off location, far from the sites they purport to depict. Idaho is one such overlooked state. Out of all the beautiful states in the Pacific Northwest, the Gem State stands out for its picturesque landscapes. Idaho offers it all, from mountains and lava formations to white-water rapids and quaint small towns to dusty back roads and deep river gorges which are all perfect as filming locations. Many filmmakers use Idaho as the most suited location for their stories despite its underrated status on the big screen.

So let's explore some of the most significant cinematic moments and take a look at the three famous movies and films set in Idaho:

Smoke Signals (1998)

Smoke Signals tells the story of Victor, a young man who director Chris Eyre describes as "trying to forgive his father." It provides a window into contemporary Native American culture and an almost entirely Native American cast. But, then, we learn of their tension as they grow up. It's a story about opposites, Thomas the orphan and the nerd with the oversized glasses. While Victor is embarking on forgiveness towards his father, he is proud of his Native American stoicism and enjoys confrontation. When Victor was young, his father left, and his mother sent him to the graveside to collect his father's ashes. Thomas is required to accompany Victor on the trip, and there is a problematic condition for him to accept: Victor must swallow his pride and allow Thomas to accompany him. 

Filming locations:

  • Worley, Idaho, USA
  • Plummer, Idaho, USA
  • Coeur d'Alene Indian Reservation, Plummer, Idaho, USA
  • DeSmet, Idaho, USA
  • Tensed, Idaho, USA
  • Idaho, USA
  • Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, USA

Bronco Billy (1980)

Bronco Billy's is a second-rate traveling wild west show, owned and featuring as its headliner "Bronco" Billy McCoy (Clint Eastwood), a trick rider and sharpshooter. Even though the play does not make money and the performers are not paid, the troupe remains loyal to Billy. Billy rejects any criticism of himself or his show, but he has a soft side, especially when it comes to younger fans and the disadvantaged. Recently, he has struggled to retain an assistant for his act. The latest of the assistants he picks up along their travels is Antoinette Lily (Sondra Locke), of whose story he is unaware beyond knowing that she is a stranded yet fiery damsel in distress. In reality, she is an heiress who her husband of convenience abandoned. In the beginning, Miss Lily, as the troupe refers to her, is an unwilling participant in the show. She only wants to get somewhere where she can get back to her life. But once she reads news of her husband John Arlington (Geoffrey Lewis), whose current fate was orchestrated by her evil stepmother and her lawyer, Miss Lily believes she can get back at her family by staying with the show. 

Filming locations:

  • Meridian, Idaho, USA
  • Eagle, Idaho, USA
  • Ontario, Oregon, USA
  • Garden City, Idaho, USA
  • Nampa, Idaho, USA
  • Boise, Idaho, USA

Dante's Peak (1997)

Dante’s Peak centers on Harry Dalton (Pierce Brosnan), a geologist with the United States Geological Survey (USGS). He became a bachelor after losing his girlfriend, Marianne (Walker Brandt), to a volcanic eruption in Columbia. Paul Dryfus (Charles Hallahan) tells him about a dormant volcano in the Cascades called Dante's Peak. In a town named Dante's Peak celebrating the honor of being number 2 on the most desirable places to live in the country, Harry meets Rachael Wando (Linda Hamilton), the town mayor and owner of a food market. Still, people prioritize economic interests over security. However, even Dryfus refused to listen to Harry, invoking the lack of objective scientific evidence while fearing substantial financial losses for the investors. So he revoked Harry's alert. During the first week, the volcano was not overly active, but then the activity increased. Then, just as the city council was put on alert, Dante's Peak erupts. 

Filming locations:

  • Wallace, Idaho, USA
  • d River Road Bridge, Enaville, Idaho, USA
  • Idaho, USA

More: Here are more films set in Idaho! 

  • Zorro's Black Whip (1944)
  • Idaho Transfer (1973)
  • Duchess of Idaho (1950)
  • My Life with Caroline (1941)
  • Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Do you know more famous movies and films set in Idaho? Let us know by sharing them in the comment section below!

Visual Freedom

Visual Freedom

#Idaho Transfer#Films#Hollywood#Smoke Signals#Native American#Usa Plummer#Usa Eagle#Usgs#The City Council#Usa D River Road Bridge#Usa Desmet#Meridian#Miss Lily#Usa Dante#Usa Bronco Billy#Napoleon Dynamite#Usa Idaho#Filmmakers#Filming Locations#Mountains
