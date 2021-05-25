Tidal Brings Offline Listening to Apple Watch

Spotify subscribers will soon be able to download music directly to their Apple Watch to listen to music on the go. Spotify is now offering a true offline, phone-free experience for Apple Watch owners. In the next few weeks, Spotify Premium users will be able to download their favorite songs, albums, playlists, and podcasts to their Apple Watch, allowing them to listen without draining data or when service isn't available. To download music to your Apple Watch, you'll need to have a Spotify Premium account, an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer, and a WiFi or cellular connection.