Cell Phones

Tidal Brings Offline Listening to Apple Watch

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing announcements from Spotify and Deezer, Tidal has now announced an Apple Watch app with offline listening. Tidal announced the new Apple Watch app on Tuesday, noting that it will include support for offline listening and untethered access to your music library directly on your wrist. While the music service has built a name for itself by offering lossless and high-fidelity music, that quality won’t transfer to the Apple Watch app, according to The Verge.

www.lifewire.com
