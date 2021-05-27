Dual-vehicle fire following three-car collision

Fire Nathan Lindahl/Unsplash

Shortly after 9 pm a large fire was reported at 1650 Auseon Avenue in the Webster area of Oakland.

Citizen user video showed the fire, which appeared to be coming from a vehicle. The street was lso

Firefighres arrived on the scene and confirmed that two vehicles caught fire following a three-vehicle collision. The smoke appears to be nearly 20 feet high.

It is unknown if the fire is out or under control at the time of this writing. Citizen app users are reporting having heard the car speeding down Bancroft before the crash. Further details are unknown at this time.

Car Accidents in Oakland and Beyond

On May 11, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) today announced it arrested 25-year-old Param Sharma for reckless driving of a Tesla while in the backseat on Interstate. Sharma was arrested without incident and booked into Santa Rita Jail on two counts of reckless driving—literally trying to drive the car from the back seat—and disobeying a Peace Officer. The Tesla was towed from the scene for evidence and this incident remains under investigation.

On May 10 at approximately 6:34 pm, the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding an individual seated in the backseat of a Tesla Model 3 without anyone seated in the driver’s seat. The vehicle was reported to be traveling eastbound on I-80 across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toward the city of Oakland.

CHP’s Oakland Area had cited Sharma on April 27 for similar behavior.

For more information on accidents in Oakland, visit the Accident Data Center . Be warned it’s not an upbeat list of occurrences. If anything, it may lead local residents to realize how dangerous the streets are for pedestrians and vehicles alike.