Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Dual-vehicle fire following three-car collision

Posted by 
-Ellie-
-Ellie-
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Puk4a_0aBbCOJp00
FireNathan Lindahl/Unsplash

Shortly after 9 pm a large fire was reported at 1650 Auseon Avenue in the Webster area of Oakland.

Citizen user video showed the fire, which appeared to be coming from a vehicle. The street was lso

Firefighres arrived on the scene and confirmed that two vehicles caught fire following a three-vehicle collision. The smoke appears to be nearly 20 feet high.

It is unknown if the fire is out or under control at the time of this writing. Citizen app users are reporting having heard the car speeding down Bancroft before the crash. Further details are unknown at this time.

Car Accidents in Oakland and Beyond

On May 11, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) today announced it arrested 25-year-old Param Sharma for reckless driving of a Tesla while in the backseat on Interstate. Sharma was arrested without incident and booked into Santa Rita Jail on two counts of reckless driving—literally trying to drive the car from the back seat—and disobeying a Peace Officer. The Tesla was towed from the scene for evidence and this incident remains under investigation.

On May 10 at approximately 6:34 pm, the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding an individual seated in the backseat of a Tesla Model 3 without anyone seated in the driver’s seat. The vehicle was reported to be traveling eastbound on I-80 across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toward the city of Oakland.

CHP’s Oakland Area had cited Sharma on April 27 for similar behavior.

For more information on accidents in Oakland, visit the Accident Data Center. Be warned it’s not an upbeat list of occurrences. If anything, it may lead local residents to realize how dangerous the streets are for pedestrians and vehicles alike.

-Ellie-

-Ellie-

Oakland, CA
671
Followers
130
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

SF Bay Area writer, mindfulness educator, and mindset coach. Big fan of improv, funny lawn ornaments, and truthiness. IG: @bigsisterco | https://bigsister.co

 https://www.elliebozmarova.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Traffic
Oakland, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
Oakland, CA
Cars
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Accidents#Vehicle Fire#Traffic Accident#Car Crash#Reckless Driving#Dangerous Driving#Oakland Area#The Accident Data Center#Chp#Incident#Interstate#Vehicles#Investigation#I 80#Santa Rita Jail#25 Year Old Param Sharma#Occurrences#Citizen User Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Armed standoff shuts down freeway

Traffic jam on road (not US-101)Iwona Castiello d'Antonio/Unsplash. At 10 am on Wednesday multiple Emergency Medical Services vehicles arrived at a scene on the US-101 N (originally reported as US-101 S) freeway and Haskell where a man was barricaded in a car and was "combative" according to reports.
Oakland, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Massive commercial building fire in Hollywood

Saturday at 11 pm firefighters received an unconfirmed report of a growing structure fire at N Western Ave & Melrose Ave in Hollywood. The address was later changed to 5035 Melrose Ave. According to Yelp, this is King Market grocery store.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Jogger shot in thigh near Bayview park

At 6 pm Wednesday a shooting incident was reported at Jamestown Ave & Harney Way near Bayview Park. Minutes later, officers arrived on the scene of a shooting, where a man was shot once in the thigh. According to locals, the man looked like a jogger. He was wearing track shoes and shorts and appeared to be on his way through the area.
Huntington Park, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Three-alarm warehouse fire in Huntington Park

Shortly before 9 pm on Monday a warehouse fire was reported at Salt Lake Ave and Gage Ave in Huntington Park. Citizen app user video showed a large amount of smoke in the area and emergency units on the scene. A heavy presence of emergency vehicles arrived on the scene minutes later.
Oakland, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Robbery at gunpoint in Temescal

Shortly before 7 pm on Friday a robbery at gunpoint was reported at 47th St and Telegraph Ave in Temescal. The location is next to Pyeong Chang Tofu House and Smokey’s Tangle, across the street from Burma Superstar.
Oakland, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Local man fatally shot in Allendale

Cemetery angel in Mountain View Cemetery in OaklandDom Fou/Unsplash. A man was killed during a shooting in Allendale Wednesday afternoon, officials reported. A little after noon, police responded to a repot of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Suter Street.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
-Ellie-

Search for missing 13-year-old girl in Panorama City

young woman wearing green lipstickJulian Florez/Unsplash. On Monday night after 8:30pm a missing child was reported at Roscoe Blvd and Willis Ave. Police are searching for a missing teenage girl described as Latina with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” tall and approximately 205 lbs.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Search continues for Oakland man following capsizing on Delta

(OAKLAND, Calif.) The search for a man who disappeared after his canoe capsized on the Mokelumne River will resume Monday, East Bay Times reports. The capsizing happened near the Highway 12 bridge near Isleton on Sunday around noon when the Coast Guard received reports that three men were in the water after the wake of a passing boat caused them to overturn.
Oakland, CAmaritime-executive.com

Fire-Damaged NYK Boxship is Headed for Oakland Under Tow

The engine room fire aboard the boxship NYK Delphinus is under control and a commercial tug has taken the vessel in tow, bound for Oakland. Early on Friday morning, the crew of the Delphinus reported an engine fire aboard the vessel at a position about 80 miles off the coast of Big Sur, California. The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched the cutter Sockeye and a helicopter aircrew out of Air Station San Francisco to assess the vessel and provide assistance. Resolve Marine was designated as the commercial salvage responder, and it contracted five tugs to assist - the Jamie Ann, Sarah Avrick, Delta Deanna, Delta Lindsay and Scorpio. On arrival, the tugs provided external hull cooling and stood by to assist.