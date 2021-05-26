Manchester United vs Villarreal confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Europa League fixture tonight

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer meets Unai Emery as Manchester United battle Villarreal for the Europa League in Gdansk.

The Premier League runners-up take on La Liga’s seventh-placed side. A much-changed United side won 2-1 at Wolves in the final weekend of the season to provide some encouragement for Solskjaer, while Emery’s side lost 2-1 to Real Madrid to miss out on a Europa League place and fall into the Europa Conference League, though they can now lock up a Champions League place with victory here.

FOLLOW LIVE: Europa League final team news, build-up and action as Man United face Villarreal

“What did I learn? Trust your team, trust your gut instinct, I’ll tell the subs that aren’t starting that they might have to play a big part from us. It’s happened before,” Solskjaer said when discussing the lasting legacy of his memorable winner in stoppage time against Bayern Munich in Barcelona to win the Champions League in 1999.

“Be disappointed, be angry with me, but be ready when you come, and whoever starts, make sure you enjoy it because you don’t play too many finals in your life.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa League final.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate and coverage begins at 6:30pm. There is a live stream available to BT Sport subscribers online via the website or BT Sport app.

While BT Sport’s YouTube channel will offer a 4K UHD live stream of the match for free, you can access that stream here , while this also means you can also access the game for free on your PS4 or PS5 and Xbox.

Confirmed line-ups

Villarreal XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Yeremy; Moreno, Bacca

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Odds

Villarreal win: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Man United win: 10/11

Prediction

Villarreal 2-3 Manchester United: There could be goals here and we’ll lean towards the Red Devils and the more explosive front line and game-changers on the bench to turn the screw late on if needed.