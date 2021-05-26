Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream: How to watch Europa League final online and on TV tonight

Manchester United face Villarreal in the Europa League final looking to grab their first piece of silverware in four years in Gdansk.

The Red Devils locked up Champions League football for next season with a second-place finish in the Premier League.

FOLLOW LIVE: Europa League final team news, build-up and action as Man United face Villarreal

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now be determined to deliver his first trophy in charge at Old Trafford to cement his credentials and continue United’s recent resurgence.

Unai Emery will see this as a chance at redemption less than 18 months after being sacked by Arsenal, who were beaten by the Spaniards in the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa League final.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate and coverage begins at 6:30pm. There is a live stream available to BT Sport subscribers online via the website or BT Sport app.

While BT Sport’s YouTube channel will offer a 4K UHD live stream of the match for free, you can access that stream here , while this also means you can also access the game for free on your PS4 or PS5 and Xbox.

Confirmed line-ups

Villarreal XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Yeremy; Moreno, Bacca

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Odds

Villarreal win: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Man United win: 10/11

Prediction

Villarreal 2-3 Manchester United: There could be goals here and we’ll lean towards the Red Devils and the more explosive front line and game-changers on the bench to turn the screw late on if needed.