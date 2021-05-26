Cancel
Premier League

Is Manchester United vs Villarreal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

By Jack Rathborn
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gOhK_0aBb2nw900

Gdansk hosts Villarreal and Manchester United in this year’s Europa League final tonight.

The Yellow Submarines defeated Arsenal in the semi-finals, while the Red Devils had too much for Roma in the final four.

FOLLOW LIVE: Europa League final team news, build-up and action as Man United face Villarreal

“What did I learn? Trust your team, trust your gut instinct, I’ll tell the subs that aren’t starting that they might have to play a big part from us. It’s happened before,” Solskjaer said when discussing the lasting legacy of his memorable winner in stoppage time against Bayern Munich in Barcelona to win the Champions League in 1999.

“Be disappointed, be angry with me, but be ready when you come, and whoever starts, make sure you enjoy it because you don’t play too many finals in your life.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa League final.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate and coverage begins at 6:30pm. There is a live stream available to BT Sport subscribers online via the website or BT Sport app.

While BT Sport’s YouTube channel will offer a 4K UHD live stream of the match for free, you can access that stream here , while this also means you can also access the game for free on your PS4 or PS5 and Xbox.

Confirmed line-ups

Villarreal XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Yeremy; Moreno, Bacca

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Odds

Villarreal win: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Man United win: 10/11

Prediction

Villarreal 2-3 Manchester United: There could be goals here and we’ll lean towards the Red Devils and the more explosive front line and game-changers on the bench to turn the screw late on if needed.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
