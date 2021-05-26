Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United vs Villarreal prediction: How will Europa League fixture play out tonight?

By Jack Rathborn
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAH1d_0aBb2gl400

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to create more history for Manchester United in Europe when he leads the Red Devils out in Gdansk against Villarreal .

The Spanish side proved their worth by beating Arsenal in the semi-finals with former Gunners boss Unai Emery looking to land his fourth Europa League crown in his fifth final - with three wins while in charge o f Sevilla and a defeat to Chelsea while at Arsenal.

FOLLOW LIVE: Europa League final team news, build-up and action as Man United face Villarreal

“What did I learn? Trust your team, trust your gut instinct, I’ll tell the subs that aren’t starting that they might have to play a big part from us. It’s happened before,” Solskjaer said when discussing the lasting legacy of his memorable winner in stoppage time against Bayern Munich in Barcelona to win the Champions League in 1999.

“Be disappointed, be angry with me, but be ready when you come, and whoever starts, make sure you enjoy it because you don’t play too many finals in your life.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa League final.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate and coverage begins at 6:30pm. There is a live stream available to BT Sport subscribers online via the website or BT Sport app.

While BT Sport’s YouTube channel will offer a 4K UHD live stream of the match for free, you can access that stream here , while this also means you can also access the game for free on your PS4 or PS5 and Xbox.

Confirmed line-ups

Villarreal XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Yeremy; Moreno, Bacca

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Odds

Villarreal win: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Man United win: 10/11

Prediction

Villarreal 2-3 Manchester United: There could be goals here and we’ll lean towards the Red Devils and the more explosive front line and game-changers on the bench to turn the screw late on if needed.

The Independent

The Independent

140K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unai Emery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Europa League#Arsenal#Gunnar#The Red Devils#Spanish#Bayern Munich#The Champions League#Bt Sport#K Uhd#Sevilla#Bacca Manchester United#Bt Sport S Youtube#Bt Sport Ultimate#Stoppage Time#8pm Bst#Confirmed Line Ups#Gdansk#Albiol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Everton and Manchester United want Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier

According to Athletic, Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is on the radar of Everton as they seek to bolster at full-back this summer. The England international is approaching the final 12 months of the three-year contract he penned when he joined them from Tottenham Hotspur. Atletico want the 30-year-old to sign a new deal, but he is keen on returning to England with his family. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Trippier, and Everton’s chances of landing might be deal a huge blow as a result.
Premier League90min.com

Man Utd enter race for Sporting CP's Nuno Mendes

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Sporting CP teenager Nuno Mendes. Mendes, who's only 18, has been a revelation for Sporting this season, playing regularly at left-back on their way to winning a first Primeira Liga title in 19 years under Ruben Amorim. His startlingly quick rise...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

From England: Man Utd and Chelsea remain interested in Milan midfielder who could leave for free

AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu is attracting interest from two of the Premier League’s top clubs, according to a report. Calhanoglu’s contract will expire at the end of the season and there has been no movement on the renewal lately, with nothing to suggest an agreement over a new deal is imminent. However, the No.10 sent a message to the Milan fans ahead of last night’s clash against Cagliari, as – when speaking to Sky Italia ahead of the game – he strongly hinted that he would like to stay regardless of a top four finish.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd chiefs convinced Sancho deal a step away

Manchester United are 'more confident than ever' of landing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The German club have publicly stated that they will listen to offers for the England winger. With two years remaining on his contract, Dortmund have decided to lower their original asking price. Eurosport claims United are...
SoccerTribal Football

Boca Juniors vice-president Riquelme: We WILL sign Man Utd striker Cavani

Boca Juniors vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme says their move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani isn't over. The 34 year-old Uruguay international held talks with Riquelme about moving to Boca ahead of signing a new 12 month deal with United last week. Former Villarreal and Barcelona star Riquelme says while...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United 'make contact with Sporting Lisbon over potential £52m deal for teenage left-back Nuno Mendes'... and the Man City target has the same agent as Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon's teenage star Nuno Mendes, having already contacted the club over a possible move. Mendes has been a sensation for Sporting since making his debut last season, and in the 18-year-old's first full campaign has helped the club win their first top flight title for 19 years.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Free-agent at forefront of Arsenal’s thinking and linked with Man Utd, Chelsea open about his future

Hakan Calhanoglu says he is no nearer to resolving his future despite his AC Milan contract expiring next month. As things stand the 27-year-old midfielder will be a free agent this summer and there will be a clamour to get the player signed up. Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with the 55-cap Turkey international. Calhanoglu though could remain in Milan after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017. The playmaker says he will sit down with Rossoneri officials at the end of the season, with an extension not out of the question.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Fan protests affected performance of Manchester United players, says Solskjær

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has blamed Manchester United fans’ protest against the Glazers’ ownership for the defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool in their past two home games. But the United manager called on supporters to get behind his team when they retirn to Old Trafford for the first time since the easing of lockdown restrictions in Tuesday night’s fixture against Fulham.