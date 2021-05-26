Cancel
Pasadena, CA

Person trapped after vehicle crashed into Cheesecake Factory

-Ellie-
-Ellie-
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbALG_0aBaYbNp00
cheesecake with strawberries strewn aboutDavide Carpani/Unsplash

Just before 6 am on Tuesday morning firefighters responded to a report of a person trapped following a vehicle collision. The collision injured the driver, who crashed into a restaurant after colliding with another vehicle.

The incident took place at E Colorado Blvd & N Fair Oaks Ave.

Firefighters advise that a vehicle crashed into the Cheesecake Factory.

Firefighters advise two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Citizen user Joey_bagsdc showed video of the scene of the crash and multiple firefighters on scene.

Around 6:15 am, Emergency Medical Services transported two injured patients to nearby hospitals.

What amount of damage to the Cheesecake Factory sustained is currently unknown, though the car appears to have crashed through the front door or a large pane of glass near the corner of the intersection.

The building sustained structural damage.

The car hit the building after it was involved in a crash with another vehicle, the fire department reported.

The female driver of the car that rammed into the storefront was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said, and the female driver of the other car was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to KTLA5.

The Strange History of the Pasadena Cheesecake Factory

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened at this Cheesecake Factory location.

While Pasadena is known for being relatively safe, this site attracts strange happenings.

In February 2017, a man tossed a homemade explosive device into the restaurant, temporarily closing it down until the following day. No one was injured. Two days later, a vehicle crashed into the restaurant's east wall, according to police.

If you’re visiting this Cheesecake Factory, you’ve been forewarned.

