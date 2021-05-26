With Art Basel Hong Kong and Eurovision in the Same Weekend, the Global Arts Scene Signals a Return

Traveling around the world might not be the easiest way to spend your time, but it’s definitely among the most exciting. Meeting new people, exploring new spaces, learning about new cultures, and doing all those things you’ve never done before are just some of the reasons why people love being on the road. Visiting Hong Kong is one of the best ways to take your traveling experience to a whole new level, especially if you’re a fan of tasty teas and wish to learn more about the tea scene over there. In case that’s your cup of tea exactly, here’s what you need to know about exploring the Hong Kong tea scene.