With Art Basel Hong Kong and Eurovision in the Same Weekend, the Global Arts Scene Signals a Return

By Monica Buchanan Pitrelli, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith two major cultural events held last weekend, the international arts scene signaled it has no intention of letting yet another year get canceled by Covid. Art Basel Hong Kong, which took place from May 19-23, marked the return of one of the world's most venerated art fairs. The show came on the heels of Frieze New York, held earlier this month, which was New York's first major in-person art fair since the pandemic began.

