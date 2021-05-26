6 Most Dangerous Cities in Texas

newsbreak-logo
Texas is a fantastic US state that is known for a variety of activities. People admire it for its beautiful cities and, of course, its fantastic weather. However, there is one thing that Texans have realized in the last year, and that is the importance of protection.

Covid astounded the whole universe and instilled terror. Furthermore, it stranded people at home, resulting in the hospitalization of hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom did not survive. Not to mention the implications for the economy, local employment, and a variety of other factors.

However, the coronavirus isn't the only thing that has people worried. In addition, the number of murders in certain parts of the United States is insane. According to recent research from Neighborhood Scout, some states are much better than others. Based on the number of offenses per 1,000 residents, this research listed all of America's cities with populations of over 25,000 people.

One thing to keep in mind is that there are multiple statistics on this topic and that not every crime is the same. So it's always hard to really compare cities, but I think the research from Neighborhood Scout did a great job delivering the first impression on US cities in Texas. If you are planning to relocate to one of the later listed cities make sure to do your research as there are also safe spots in almost every city.

Even though no city from Texas made it into the Top 10 of the most dangerous cities in the US, six of them made it into the Top 100. Here is a list of them:

1st Place: Houston, TX

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 11.0

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 90

2nd Place: Odessa, TX

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 10.8

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 92

3rd Place: Beaumont, TX

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 10.6

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 93

4th Place: Lubbock, TX

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 10.1

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 98

5th Place: Dallas, TX

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 8.7

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 113

6th Place: Corpus Christi, TX

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 8.6

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 115

I hope you enjoyed reading this list of the 6 most dangerous cities in Texas. Please let me know in the comments what your experiences are with those areas.

Source: https://www.neighborhoodscout.com/blog/top100dangerous

