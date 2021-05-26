Two protesters reportedly assaulted with a vehicle during march on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

protesters gathered with signs Alex Radelich/Unsplash

After 7:30 pm on Tuesday night protesters gathered and blocked traffic at Vine St & W Sunset Blvd.

Police received a report that around 200 people were protesting in the street.

A Citizen user video showed people walking in the street with signs as they headed toward Hollywood Blvd & N Cahuenga Blvd.

Police received an unconfirmed report that some of the protestors were kicking vehicles as they moved toward N Highland Ave.

Nearly an hour later, protesters were near the Hollywood Wax Museum near N El Centro Ave and Hollywood Blvd.

Police received a report that two people may have been assaulted with a vehicle at the protest marching against the death of George Floyd.

The current status of the protesters is unknown. The protest ended after sundown, though some individuals are still in the street.

George Floyd Protests in LA

On May 27, 2020, protestors organized by the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter gathered outside of the Hall of Justice and proceeded to block the Hollywood Freeway. Protestors also shattered the windows on two California Highway Patrol cruisers.

Between 800 and 1,000 protesters gathered and marched in Diamond Bar on June 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The protest was declared an unlawful assembly after protesters blocked traffic at an intersection.

This year did not appear to match last year’s fresh rage and trauma in the face of the tragedy of George Floyd’s death. Though, it appears blocking traffic is grounds for being considered an unlawful protest.