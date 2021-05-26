3 Best Ice Cream Shops in Oakland You Have to Try

Find the coolest ice cream shops when the weather gets hot

You're probably looking for something cool now that summer has arrived.

A scoop of ice cream. Or a couple of scoops.

When it comes to ice cream, everyone has a different taste. Some people like plain flavors like vanilla and chocolate. Some people like more fruity-flavored sorbet. On the other hand, some people like healthier such as frozen yogurt.

It’s very difficult to say what makes perfect ice cream, simply because there are a couple of different types of it, such as gelato, ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet.

Ice Cream: The most common frozen treat is ice cream. Ice cream mixture must contain at least 10% milkfat in order to be classified as ice cream.

Gelato: Gelato, the Italian cousin of ice cream, is made with whole milk rather than cream. As a result, the milkfat content is significantly lower than in typical ice cream.

Frozen Yogurt: Frozen yogurt is one of the trending forms of frozen treats right now. This frozen dessert contains many of the same ingredients as ice cream but has a much lower fat content. There's even yogurt in there.

Sorbet: Sorbet is another form of ice cream that includes very little dairy. It has a light texture and taste since it is made with frozen fruits and sweetened water.

Although there are different types and variations of ice creams, for me, it doesn't matter whether it's gelato, sorbet or frozen yogurt as long as it tastes good. Because I believe that each type of ice cream has its own unique touch and I enjoy eating different types of it.

Nowadays, every place around us sells ice cream. However, for an ice cream lover like me, it is very important to find a place that makes a good one.

For all of these reasons, this wasn’t an easy list to make for me. However, here are the three best ice cream shops in Oakland, based on ice cream lovers' recommendations.

1. Tara's Organic Ice Cream

Tara's Organic Ice Cream

Tara's Organic Ice Cream serves certified organic ice cream and sorbet. We are dedicated to providing great quality ice cream & sorbet that is low in sugar and excludes all stabilizers and emulsifiers. It is made of pure essential ingredients only. Tara's Organic Ice Cream is truly a divine indulgence! - Tara's Organic Ice Cream

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

The flavors offered here are flavors that you can't get anywhere.

The ice cream is always fresh tasting, not grainy or crystalized or so greasy the tongue feels coated. The balance is perfect.

The cones are also fresh and homemade.

Price: On average, it's $2 - 4 per scoop.

Location: 3173 College Ave Berkeley, CA 94705

Website: https://tarasorganic.com/

2. Milkbomb Ice Cream

Milkbomb Ice Cream

Established in 2017, Milkbomb Ice Cream is a family-owned and operated business by a husband and wife team, Mike and Marion. Milkbomb Ice Cream opened its doors on June 17, 2017, located at 1717 17th St in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood. The company plans to expand in several major US cities and abroad. Milkbomb Ice Cream’s second location opened in Berkeley on University Ave In 2019. - Milkbomb Ice Cream

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

Different flavors have different textures, but these flavors are so unique that you just can't find them at the typical ice cream spot.

They have a pretty lengthy flavors list and their flavors cater to all palates. Dairy and non-dairy. Fruity and creamy. All delicious.

Milkbomb itself has such a variety of unique flavors that you wouldn't find anywhere else.

Price: On average, it's $4 - 5 per scoop.

Location: 2079 University Ave Berkeley, CA 94704

Website: https://milkbombicecream.com/

3. Mr. Dewie's Cashew Creamery

Mr. Dewie's Cashew Creamery

Brothers Ari and Andrew Cohen, born and raised in Berkeley, CA, are the creators and co-founders of Mr. Dewie’s cashew milk ice cream, founded in 2011. Their mission was to make a creamy, rich, and delicious ice cream that also met their personal dietary needs of being free of dairy, gluten, and soy. It was important to them to keep it local and to use only natural, organic and healthy ingredients. No fillers, additives, preservatives, gums, or oils — truly homemade! - Mr. Dewie's Cashew Creamery

Recommendations based on customer reviews:

The ice cream is cashew-based for those of you that are lactose intolerant.

Because it's cashew-based, the ice cream has a slight nuttiness to it.

Mr. Dewie's is definitely one of the best vegan ice cream shop in the East Bay by far.

If you're curious what this nondairy option taste like, I would recommend this place, especially since they have a variety of flavors!

Price: On average, it's $3 - 5 per scoop.

Location: 5959 Shellmound St Emeryville, CA 94608

Website: https://www.mrdewies.com/

Ice cream shops have expanded rapidly over the last few years. This list is but a few of the best ice cream shops in Oakland.

If there’s a good ice cream shop you would like to recommend besides this list of best ice creams in Oakland, let us know in the comments below!