Dog reunited with owner after cliff rescue

dogs running on the beach Kojirou Sasaki/Unsplash

A little after 3 pm, a dog was reportedly in danger at the corner of Fort Funston Road and Sunset Trail.

Firefighters were on the scene preparing to rescue a dog from the cliffs nearby.

According to SFFD, firefighters were on the scene of a cliff rescue for a dog. The dog was then put into a harness they rigged for the rescue.

A Citizen app user shows video of the dog successfully reunited with their owner.

Firefighters state that the dog has been safely rescued from the cliff. Hooray!

How the dog got stuck in the cliff is unknown. Perhaps the dog was off-leash.

Cliff Rescues in San Francisco--especially Fort Funston

Just one month ago, another dog was rescued at Fort Funston, as well as its owner.

According to CBS, a woman and a dog were rescued from the nearby cliff.

In that instance, it appeared the dog was off-leash. The dog went over and got stuck about 50 or 60 feet down the ledge. The woman tried to rescue the dog but then got stuck herself and couldn’t make it up or down.

Fort Funston is an off-leash area, but the fire department reminds everyone if you’re hiking in the area, follow the signage.

A few months ago in November of 2020, San Francisco firefighters rescued three people who were stranded on a cliff at Fort Funston, according to ABC7.

What’s going on at Fort Funston? Is it a safe place to hike and be? These news reports indicate otherwise.