Wildflower Talk Series
You have perhaps seen photos of nature on PV Forum. The beautiful pictures of flowers, birds, scenery, and animals were likely photographed by Dan Quinn, a longtime Portola Valley resident. The Nature and Science Committee will host the May event where Dan Quinn will show pictures of flowers in bloom that month and give you some information about each flower, such as usage for food or medicinal purposes, unique characteristics, and how they contribute to the ecosystem.www.portolavalley.net