Wildflower Talk Series

San Mateo County officially entered into California's least-restrictive yellow tier Wednesday, May 12, joining San Francisco as the second Bay Area county able to do so. California Department of Health officials gave San Mateo the go-ahead on Tuesday after the county met the criteria for minimal risk of spread, allowing for the return of indoor drinking at bars, whether or not they serve food. The rest of the Bay Area remains in the second most restrictive orange tier. [NBC Bay Area]