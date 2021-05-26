Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tens of thousands homeless in eastern India after cyclone batters coast

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

A powerful cyclone swept into eastern India from the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, inundating hundreds of low-lying villages, making more than 50,000 people homeless and killing at least one person, officials said.

Cyclone Yaas was packing gusts of up to 140 kph (87 mph) as it made landfall, days after another storm tore up the western coast, triggering mass evacuations and piling pressure on authorities battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus.

In West Bengal, an eastern state that borders Bangladesh, authorities said that around 1,100 villages had been flooded by storm surges, leaving at least 50,000 homeless.

"But the figure may rise as reports are yet to reach us from interior areas," state minister Bankim Hazra told Reuters.

Across the state, rising waters breached river embankments in more than 100 locations, with the storm damaging 20,000 traditional mud homes and killing at least one person after a house collapsed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters.

In neighbouring Odisha, around 120 villages had been swamped by heavy rain and sea water whipped up by the cyclone but people in most areas had already been moved to storm shelters, the state's top bureaucrat, Suresh Mahapatra, told Reuters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iZfM_0aBYvT5q00
A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha India, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

In all, authorities had evacuated more than a million people before Cyclone Yaas made landfall.

Cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are common at this time of year and often roar ashore, bringing death and destruction to the coastal areas of both India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

The devastating wave of virus infections complicated storm preparations. Odisha officials said they had suspended testing, vaccination and a door-to-door health survey in the three districts in the storm's path.

But Mahapatra said many doctors and hospital staff in the state had camped inside their facilities as the storm bore down, and key services were continuing with minimal disruption.

"All hospitals, including COVID hospitals, are running smoothly," he said.

Weather officials in Bangladesh said the storm was likely to swamp low-lying areas of 14 coastal districts, bringing tides three to four feet (0.91-1.22 meters) higher than normal. They advised fishing boats and trawlers to stay in shelter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamata Banerjee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclones#Extreme Weather#Coastal Villages#Storm Water#Coastal Waters#Coastal Areas#West Bengal#Covid#Eastern India#Storm Shelters#Low Lying Villages#Borders Bangladesh#Landfall#Sea Water#Odisha Officials#Storm Preparations#Low Lying Areas#Heavy Rain#Weather Officials#Rising Waters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Weather
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Homeless
Related
Environmentraleighnews.net

Odisha districts on alert as IMD warns of heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): Odisha Special Relief Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Thursday directed all the District collectors and Municipal Commissioners to make all necessary arrangement after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of five days of heavy rains in the state. In a letter to all...
Environmentindialife.us

Sweltering in Delhi as mercury remains above 40

New Delhi, June 10 : For the second consecutive day, the mercury went past 40 degrees in the national capital on Thursday settling at 41 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature will remain one notch above the season's average at 29 degrees Celsius. The haze, the...
Environmentkeralakaumudi.com

Heavy rain likely in Kerala for next five days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in Kerala for the next five days. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in various districts of the state. An orange alert has been declared in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on June 14. Extreme levels...
Public HealthVoice of America

India’s Second Wave Did Not Spare Remote Himalayan Villages

A deadly second wave of the novel coronavirus has hit India’s remote areas, many of which had not been affected by the first wave last year. Anjana Pasricha looks at the impact of the pandemic in the mountain villages in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh. Camera: Rakesh Kumar.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India records 91,702 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India on Friday reported 91,702 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and 3,403 daily deaths from the coronavirus. The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.3 million, while total fatalities are at 363,079, according to data from the health ministry.
Public HealthVoice of America

India’s 2nd Pandemic Wave Ravaged Remote Himalayan Slopes

NEW DELHI - When India was grappling with the pandemic last year, villages perched on Himalayan slopes remained in serene outposts, largely untouched. But the deadly second wave did not spare these far-flung regions. “Entire villages were infected. In fact, the virus reached places at over 2000 meters,” said Rakesh...
AccidentsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Mumbai building collapse kills 11 after monsoon flooding

NEW DELHI (AP) — A dilapidated building collapsed following heavy rains in the western Indian city of Mumbai, killing at least 11 people and injuring seven others, police said Thursday. Heavy monsoon rains during the day Wednesday had flooded several parts of the city that is India’s financial and entertainment...