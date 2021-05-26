Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

7 Most Dangerous Cities in California

Posted by 
Just Go
Just Go
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLSZy_0aBYtr0k00
King's Church International/Unsplash

Citizens around the United States place a premium on safety. The need for security has grown, particularly in the event of a global pandemic. However, a pandemic isn't the only thing to remember when it comes to safety. It's not uncommon for violence to play a significant role...

According to Neighborhood Scout's latest study, some cities are way safer than others. This report classified all of America's cities with populations greater than 25,000 inhabitants based on the number of crimes per 1,000 residents.

Like the year before, Detroit (Michigan) is the most violent city in America, with a violent crime rate of 19.5 per 1,000 residents and a one-in-51 risk of being a victim of a violent crime. There were 13,088 violent attacks in the city last year, down 3% from the year before.

But people from California shouldn't be too happy about that, because there are also very dangerous cities in California. Compton, Richmond, Stockton, San Bernardino, Oakland, and many others made in into the list of the 100 most dangerous cities in the US according to Neighborhood Scout's research.

For sure there are many personal opinions and different facts on why one city is better than another and not all kind of crimes should be treated equally, but nevertheless, I think this research from Neighborhood Scout is a great indicator and something everything should look at before relocating to any other city.

Let's take a look at the 7 most dangerous cities in California:

1st Place: San Bernardino, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 15.2

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 65

2nd Place: Stockton, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 14.1

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 70

3rd Place: Oakland, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 12.9

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 77

4th Place: Compton, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 11.5

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 86

5th Place: Richmond, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 9.4

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 106

6th Place: Desert Hot Springs, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 8.8

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 113

7th Place: Lancaster, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 8.6

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 115

I hope you liked this shortlist of the 7 most dangerous cities in California. Please let me know in the comments what your experiences are with those areas.

Source: https://www.neighborhoodscout.com/blog/top100dangerous

Just Go

Just Go

California State
9K+
Followers
527
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Compton, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
City
Stockton, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Some Cities#United States#Violence#Neighborhood Scout#3rd Place#Ca Violent Crimes#Populations#People#Attacks#America#Safety#Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Just Go

7 Best Seafood Restaurants in California

California is also known as the golden state, is located in the Western United States. With over 39.5 million occupants across a region of 163,696 square miles, it is the most crowded and the third-biggest U.S. state by area. Aside from beautiful beaches, forests, and Hollywood, California is also known for its food. Californian cuisine has been inspired by cuisines around the world mainly because of its most diverse population. Here is a list of some of the seven best seafood restaurants in California.
Arizona StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Arizona

The state of Arizona is in the West of the United States. The state of Arizona is between Southwestern and occasionally Mountain sub-regions. It is the 6th largest state in the area and 14th largest in population. Phoenix is its capital and largest city. Arizona bordered regions are Utah to the north, Colorado to the northeast, and New Mexico to the east. Nevada and California are to the west and the Mexican states of Sonora and Baja California to the south and southwest. Here are the five best seafood restaurants in Arizona to get your seafood fix.
California StatePosted by
Just Go

The 9 Wealthiest Zip Codes in California

California's most exclusive areas are getting expensive day by day; they cost even more in 2021. However, Zillow recently conducted a study that shows that the hotspots in California have reduced in price compared to the previous years.
Florida StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida

Florida is also known as the sunshine state, is located in the Southeast of the United States. Florida's population is roughly around 21 million. The state is to the west by the Gulf of Mexico. Florida has the second-longest state coastline in America. This place is known for its beaches, and Americans love to party here on spring break. Other than the parties and beaches, the Sunshine State has some of the best seafood. Whether you’re looking for a party or a waterfront dining or a dive in the warm beaches, Florida has it all. In addition to this, Florida has some of the best seafood restaurants that you should check out. Here is a list of the 5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida that you need to check out.
Indiana StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Indiana

Indiana is a Midwest state of the United States. Its capital and largest city are Indianapolis. Indiana was added as a state of the United States on December 11, 1816. It has Lake Michigan to its northwest, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, the Ohio River and Kentucky to the south and southeast, and the Wabash River and Illinois to the west. Indiana’s food scene is growing, and here is a list of the top 5 best seafood restaurants to fuel your seafood cravings.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
Just Go

4 Movies that were filmed in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach is a city in the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. It is located immediately to the west of the adjacent Palm Beach, which is situated on a barrier island across the Lake Worth Lagoon. It was home to an estimated 6,158,824 people in 2017.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Just Go

5 Best Burger Restaurants in Santa Monica

A beachside city, Santa Monica offers an environment with natural beauty. You can always enjoy both the view of the city and how good the food is. This isn’t the only thing they offer; they also serve some of the best burgers on the Westside. With many restaurants to choose from, come by some of them from the list below and satisfy your hunger and flavor of the best burgers in Santa Monica that will keep you coming back for more.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
Just Go

4 Movies that were Filmed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral is a city located in Lee County, Florida, United States, on the Gulf of Mexico. Founded in 1957 and developed as a planned community, the city grew to a population of 194,495 by the year 2019. It is the largest city between Tampa and Miami.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
Just Go

3 Movies that were filmed in McAllen

McAllen is a charming city as the city is located at the southern tip of the state in the beautiful Rio Grande Valley. The city is home to 143,268 residents and this is the fifth most populous metropolitan area in the state of Texas. McAllen was one of the major cities where the state’s irrigation took place and currently the city's economy is mainly based on international trades.
Texas StatePosted by
Just Go

3 movies that were filmed in Brownsville

Brownsville is a stunning city with a subtropical climate the whole year and is also a culturally unique city. Being the eighteenth largest city in the state of Texas, Brownsville is home to 182,781 residents. The city's economy is mainly driven by international trade, manufacturing industries, aerospace, and space transportation. Also, SpaceX South Texas Launch site is under construction in the city.
Pasadena, TXPosted by
Just Go

3 movies that were filmed in Pasadena

With magnificent natural beauty and a city with preserved ecosystems, Pasadena makes a great place for tourists as well as its residents. With a population of 149,043, the city makes the seventeenth most populous city in the State of Texas. The city has been named after Pasadena city in California due to the similarities in vegetation. The city's economy is mainly based on the healthcare and petroleum industries.
Ohio StatePosted by
Just Go

The 5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Ohio

Ohio is a U.S. constituent state located on the northeastern side of the Midwest area. On the north, Lake Erie is located, on the east, Pennsylvania is located, on the southeast and south, West Virginia and Kentucky are located, on the west, and Michigan is located on the northwest. Ohio is among the smaller states west of the Appalachian Mountains, ranking 34th in the total area among the 50 states. In terms of population, the state is towards the top. The state is named after the Ohio River, which is named after an Iroquoian term that means “great water”.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Just Go

2021 Best Places to Live in the San Francisco Bay Area

Everyone likes different things when it's down to living. Some prefer a large flat with an amazing view from a balcony while others want a small house near the woods. The same is true for places. It's not that easy to find the so-called "Best Places to Live" in the area, but I think Niche did a great job listening the best areas for the San Francisco Bay Area. (If you want to learn more about how they come up with this list: Read more on how this ranking was calculated)
Texas StatePosted by
Just Go

Where to Find a Philly Cheesesteak in Texas?

Texas is the Central State in the South of the United States. It is the second-largest U.S. state by region after Alaska, which is the largest by territory. Texas is also the second-largest in terms of population after California, the most populous state of the United States. Texas shares boundaries with several conditions like Louisiana to the east, Arkansas to the upper east, Oklahoma to the north, New Mexico to the west because of its vast area. As we know, Texas also shares a border with Mexico. Hence, some of the Mexican provinces of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas to the south and southwest share the border with Mexico. Not many people know that Texas has a coastline with the Gulf of Mexico to its southeast.
Virginia StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the Main Filming Locations in Virginia

Virginia is an ideal filming location; many filmmakers have chosen it for their movies!. The history of the United States and the state of Virginia are closely linked. The end of the 16th century marked the beginning of England's colonization of North America. Queen Elizabeth, I named the land Virginia, which initially covered the entire area of the coast from South Carolina to present-day Maine, when he led the 1584 expedition of Sir Walter Raleigh.
Posted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the Main Filming Locations in South Dakota

Many filmmakers love the beauty of South Dakota, which results in many famous movies set in South Dakota!. South Dakota is a state in the upper Midwest region of the United States. The territory is named after the Lakota and Dakota Sioux Indian tribes, which historically dominated the park. Although the state is the seventeenth largest by area, it is the fifth least populous and the fifth least densely populated of the 50 states.
Maryland StatePosted by
Just Go

Three Movies with the main filming locations in Maryland

Many filmmakers flock to Maryland because its wonders are acclaimed worldwide!. Cabot is credited with being the first European to explore Maryland and the region of North America. In the year 1498, King Charles I was granted access to the area. A few years later, settlements began to appear in the north and south. It was not until 1632, however, that the place was made accessible. The first settlers arrived a few years later, and the economy was based on tobacco.
Nevada StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the Main Filming Locations in Nevada

Nevada is filled with filmmakers who wish to film their masterpieces in the beautiful state!. The state of Nevada boasts big skies, tall mountains, and beautiful natural wonders. The number of visitors to the Great Basin National Park has doubled since 2008, and of course, Las Vegas's adventures, the charm of Carson City, and the lights of Reno to enjoy. A warm day at Lake Tahoe is ideal for relaxing, while the desert in the middle offers an intriguing biome to discover.