Citizens around the United States place a premium on safety. The need for security has grown, particularly in the event of a global pandemic. However, a pandemic isn't the only thing to remember when it comes to safety. It's not uncommon for violence to play a significant role...

According to Neighborhood Scout's latest study, some cities are way safer than others. This report classified all of America's cities with populations greater than 25,000 inhabitants based on the number of crimes per 1,000 residents.

Like the year before, Detroit (Michigan) is the most violent city in America, with a violent crime rate of 19.5 per 1,000 residents and a one-in-51 risk of being a victim of a violent crime. There were 13,088 violent attacks in the city last year, down 3% from the year before.

But people from California shouldn't be too happy about that, because there are also very dangerous cities in California. Compton, Richmond, Stockton, San Bernardino, Oakland, and many others made in into the list of the 100 most dangerous cities in the US according to Neighborhood Scout's research.

For sure there are many personal opinions and different facts on why one city is better than another and not all kind of crimes should be treated equally, but nevertheless, I think this research from Neighborhood Scout is a great indicator and something everything should look at before relocating to any other city.

Let's take a look at the 7 most dangerous cities in California:

1st Place: San Bernardino, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 15.2

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 65

2nd Place: Stockton, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 14.1

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 70

3rd Place: Oakland, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 12.9

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 77

4th Place: Compton, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 11.5

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 86

5th Place: Richmond, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 9.4

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 106

6th Place: Desert Hot Springs, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 8.8

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 113

7th Place: Lancaster, CA

Violent Crimes per 1,000 residents: 8.6

Your chance of becoming a victim: 1 in 115

I hope you liked this shortlist of the 7 most dangerous cities in California. Please let me know in the comments what your experiences are with those areas.

Source: https://www.neighborhoodscout.com/blog/top100dangerous