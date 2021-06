Things to do in the San Gabriel Valley/Whittier, June 3-10. Free for seniors: Pasadena Senior Center offers free events in June via Zoom, including a class on financial fitness, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3; and a discussion on common foot problems at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10. Registration in advance is required, but membership and Pasadena residency is not. All participants will receive an email link for each activity. Those with no WiFi or email address can call 626-795-4331. The center will also hold its monthly food distribution from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4. For more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.