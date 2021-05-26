newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston Fire Department receives international accreditation and ISO Class 1

Posted by 
Marisol Gallagher
Marisol Gallagher
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMrD4_0aBYgaiU00
joão vincient lewis/Unsplash

The Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) has awarded the Houston Fire Department (HFD) as an Internationally Accredited Organization with full honors, under the recommendation of the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE), on May 18, 2021.

Additionally, the HFD was also granted a Class 1 Public Protection Classification from the Insurance Services Office (ISO), meaning that the City of Houston is now officially secured by first-class fire protection.

“This is truly a team win. Congratulations to the men and women of the Houston Fire department for this achievement and I thank them for their dedication to duty. We also thank the citizens of Houston, Mayor Turner, and the City Council for providing us the tools to do our job," said Fire Chief Sam Pena.

He continued: "Achieving Accredited Agency status demonstrates our commitment to provide the highest quality of service to the residents and visitors of our city. We will continue to use the accreditation process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of this department and identify areas where we can improve on the quality of service we provide.”

This is the second time in five years the HFD has participated in a review process of accreditation. It believes achieving accreditation will not only help improve internal operations but also establish credibility and ensure accountability.

An accreditation further justifies expenditures and ensures that the accredited organization is positively innovative, efficient and cost-effective. In that respect, the Houston Fire Department is committed to continuous self-improvement and transparency.

Marisol Gallagher

Marisol Gallagher

Houston, TX
7
Followers
13
Post
367
Views
ABOUT

Journalist. I believe in H-Town, Rockets, Lone Star Football and God.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#International Protection#International Operations#Cfai#Hfd#The City Council#Accredited Agency Status#Internal Operations#Fire Chief#Credibility#Mayor Turner#Congratulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Schools become mobile vaccination sites as providers target 12 to 15-year-olds

HOUSTON - Local COVID-19 vaccine providers are noting an uptick in demand. They attribute it to interest in getting 12-to-15-year-olds vaccinated since the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for that age group on Monday. Vaccine providers are partnering with schools to host mobile vaccine clinics. Houston city leaders and educators...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Federal Judge In Houston Orders Review Of Harding Street Raid Evidence In Lawsuit

The Harris County medical examiner must release evidence to a federal judge in a lawsuit over the deadly Harding Street police shooting, the judge ruled Monday. The ruling came during the civil case filed by the family of Pecan Park residents Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols, who were shot and killed during a no-knock drug raid orchestrated by disgraced former Houston Police officer Gerald Goines. Goines was fired and charged with murder after police and prosecutors say he concoted a lie about a confidential informant to obtain the no-knock warrant.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas records zero COVID-19 deaths for first day in over a year

For the first time in 14 months, the state of Texas has gone one day without recording a single COVID-19 death. According to data from the Department of State Health Services, the state reached the milestone on Sunday — the only time that has occurred since the pandemic first hit Houston in March 2020.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...