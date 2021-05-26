Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston's annual Africa Day celebrates city's ties with the African diaspora

Marisol Gallagher
Marisol Gallagher
Houston Africa Day is usually celebrated on May 25 every year with a series of activities to celebrate the partnerships between Houston and the African diaspora. This year, the city will commemorate its fourth annual event on May 27.

Houston Africa Day, also known as African Unity Day, hosted each year by Mayor Sylvester Turner, celebrates the city's diversity and global reach. The theme for this year, 'Arts, Culture, and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want', will highlight the continent's numerous regions through arts, culture, food, and growing economic opportunities.

The Mayor's Office of Trade and International Affairs will host an invitation-only business conference to commemorate Houston's role as Africa's third-largest trading partner. This half-day conference will bring business and African leaders together to discuss the continent's enormous potential for future partnerships.

"Houston Africa Day is a way to celebrate business and trade opportunities along with the vibrant art, culture, and food of our African diaspora in Houston," said Mayor Turner. "Houston takes great pride in our rich diversity, and Africa day is a chance to showcase Houston's ties to the African continent."

In addition to the African Union Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Ambassador Hilda Suka-Mafudze, 13 other African Ambassadors will be in Houston to attend the events, including the Ambassadors of Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Togo, and Uganda.

People of all backgrounds are welcome to attend, but in-person attendance will be restricted due to Covid-19 protocols and security concerns.

The events will also be live-streamed via the Mayor's Office of Trade and International Affairs social media platforms:

Houston Africa Day Business Forum starts at 9 a.m., followed by Africa Day Reception at 5 p.m.

