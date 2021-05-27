Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Second-hand wedding dresses: Where to buy a pre-loved gown online

By Sarah Young
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGxTX_0aBYKoMC00

From colour schemes to seating plans, speeches and flower arrangements, brides-to-be are forced to make a number of decisions when planning their big day. But for many, choosing what to wear is the most important thing of all.

A decision that often involves months of planning, aside from colour, cut and whether or not to wear a veil, today’s brides find themselves confronted with another gown-related dilemma: sustainability .

A wedding dress is arguably one of the most unsustainable purchases you can make as, the majority of the time, it’s worn just once before being relegated to the back of your wardrobe. So, if you’re an environmentally-conscious bride, it can be tricky to find “the one” while ensuring you’re being as kind to the planet as possible. The solution? Shop second-hand.

In recent years, pre-loved wedding dresses have experienced a well-deserved moment in the spotlight, with Pinterest reporting that the search term “low-waste wedding” was up by 235 per cent in 2019. Similarly, resale site Vestiaire Collective has reported a 56 per cent increase in searches for wedding dresses, while global fashion search platform Lyst said searches for wedding dresses that include the words “vintage”, “second-hand” or “pre-owned” have increased by 38 per cent.

Plus, while most brides would be thankful to cut down on waste, it’s not just the sustainability credentials that make pre-loved options so appealing to contemporary brides – there’s the cost too.

Read more:

Almost without fail, a second-hand dress will set you back a lot less than a new counterpart and, with the average British wedding costing a whopping £30,355 , any kind of saving is not to be sniffed at.

So, whether you’re looking to lessen your environmental impact, want a specific style that’s been discontinued or want a purse-friendly option, we’ve rounded up the best places to find second-hand wedding dresses online, from marketplaces to vintage stores and even eBay.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

eBay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zZUA_0aBYKoMC00

While you might associate eBay with late-night bidding wars on pieces of retro furniture you don’t really need, it’s also a great place to look for a wedding dress.

The website has a huge array of options to choose from, including high street and designer styles from well-known bridal brands such as Monsoon, Maggie Sottero, Jenny Packham and Vera Wang. There are currently more than 14,000 listings up for grabs and you can filter the selection by price, designer, size, colour and silhouette to make scouring for “the one” that little bit easier.

As always when shopping on eBay, make sure that what you're buying is genuine, check the seller ratings and make sure you read a wide range of buyer reviews.

Visit eBay.co.uk now

Vestiaire Collective

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XseSt_0aBYKoMC00

Vestiaire Collective is a well-known shopping destination for second-hand designer clothes, bags and accessories, but it also has a number of wedding dresses.

There are more than 4,000 styles currently available from brands like Roksanda, Suzanne Neville and Needle and Thread, all of which have impressive savings. If purchasing a fake is putting you off buying pre-loved, this could be the site for you as every item listed is independently verified by professional authenticators, so you can shop with peace of mind.

Visit Vestiairecollective.com now

Brides Do Good

For a dress that goes the extra mile, consider shopping at Brides Do Good, which stocks a collection of sustainable wedding dresses that have been donated by brides and brands.

The website’s collections are all up to 70 per cent off the RRP, to ensure that every woman can afford their dream dress, and each sale also helps to make a difference. For every £3 Brides Do Good makes, it invests £1 back into charity projects that empower women and work to end child marriage.

If you’d like to try a dress on, the brand also has a showroom in London which is by appointment only.

Visit Bridesdogood.com now

Asos Marketplace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6LTX_0aBYKoMC00

Small business supporters are likely to know all about Asos Marketplace, the fashion giant's platform for independent brands. Aside from stocking an abundance of trend-led garments, accessories and shoes, the site is also a great place to find authentic vintage wedding dresses.

Mostly sold by small boutiques across the country, the dresses span some of the most stylish decades, from form-fitting 1950s gowns to free-flowing designs from the 1970s and puff-sleeved styles that hark back to the 1980s.

Visit Marketplace.asos.com now

Bridal Reloved

If you’re worried about missing out on the experience of visiting a boutique in person, consider Bridal Reloved, which has a chain of stores all over the UK where you can try pre-owned dresses.

There are also a number of gowns available on its website, with ex-sample and second-hand gems on offer from brands like Morilee, Jenny Packham and Stewart Parvin, many of which have more than 50 per cent off.

Visit Bridalreloved.co.uk now

Oxfam

Oxfam might not have been on your radar but it actually has 12 dedicated bridal stores across the UK as well as an extensive range you can order online with a 28-day returns policy.

As well as pre-owned dresses, Oxfam’s bridal departments stock gowns that have been donated directly by bridal stores. In fact, 95 per cent of the dresses end up on the rails this way and customers are charged a third of the original price.

Visit Oxfam.org.uk now

Beyond Retro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSzsD_0aBYKoMC00

A brand adored by vintage lovers, Beyond Retro is a one-stop shop for all your retro clothing needs, including wedding dresses.

While you can take a gamble by perusing your nearest store to see what’s in stock, Beyond Retro also stocks a range of dresses online so, whether you’re looking for something from the 1930s or 1970s, you’re likely to the perfect outfit to suit your tastes.

If you have a specific look in mind, you can filter your search by decade, fabric, style, brand and size.

Visit Beyondretro.com now

The Loop

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of pre-loved dresses on offer, check out The Loop, where you’ll find a curated collection of designer gowns that have been carefully chosen by founders Grace Richmond and Abi Gadsby.

The site has dresses from a number of well-known designers including Valentino, Jenny Packham and Brandon Maxwell, to name a few, and all pieces are stocked with the view that you can wear them on your big day and beyond.

Visit The-loop.uk now

Still White

One of the best-known platforms for bridal resale, Still White has more than 51,000 pre-loved wedding dresses on its website from individual sellers around the world.

It's a particularly good place to look if you've fallen in love with a gown that's been discontinued, as you can search by designer, while many of the listings are also ex-samples or display items, so you can even pick one up that’s still brand new.

The website also allows you to filter your search by country, condition, size, silhouette, sleeve length and price.

Visit Stillwhite.com now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

https://uk.bookshop.org/

https://bookshop.org

www.missoma.com

uk.missoma.com

For more wedding inspiration, read our guide to everything you need for a low-key ceremony

The Independent

The Independent

141K+
Followers
80K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Gown#Child Brides#Fashion Designer#Fashion Stores#Pinterest#British#Roksanda#Needle#Vestiairecollective Com#Bridesdogood Com#Asos Marketplace Small#Oxfam Oxfam#Pre Loved Wedding Dresses#Pre Loved Dresses#Pre Loved Gown#Bridesmaid Dresses#Pre Owned Dresses#Pre Loved Options#Bridal Resale#Stylish Outfits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
eBay
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
The Independent

High street wedding dress brands: Where to buy stylish and affordable outfits

The road to finding the perfect wedding dress is, traditionally, a long and emotional one that involves months of planning and multiple visits to boutiques before the big day.However, for couples who were scheduled to tie the knot over the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has pressed pause on almost every aspect of wedding planning, with thousands forced to cancel bridal appointments and even their upcoming nuptials.But if there’s one silver lining to have come out of a year of repeat postponements and tightened budgets, it’s that more and more brides-to-be have realised that a gown doesn’t need to have...
Relationship Advicekentlive.news

80% increase in searches for maternity wedding dresses

Searches for maternity wedding dresses have increased by 80%, according to Hitched, a wedding planning destination. Recent data from Hitched reveals that 71% of UK couples have postponed their wedding due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with many now planning to tie the knot in late 2021 and beyond. But not...
Apparelthezoereport.com

These 9 Wedding Dress Trends Will Be Everywhere This Year

Fact: Planning a wedding is equally exciting and hectic for brides-to-be. There’s the venue to book, invites to send out, flower arrangements to choose from, and most importantly, the gown you’ll be walking down the aisle in. With so many styles on the market, navigating your dream dress might be a bit overwhelming. But according to the founders of industry-favorite bridal labels, the biggest wedding dress trends of 2021 can be just as fancy or as laid back as you need. Yes, there’s a style for every fashion taste included in the lineup.
Beauty & FashionVogue

The Most Original Brides Buy Their Wedding Dresses Online

Rom-com worthy, prosecco-fuelled bridal fittings might seem like relics from another life, but fashion-forward brides have always avoided paying extortionate boutique fees and fussy surroundings in favour of a more directional experience in the digital sphere. When online platforms offer exclusive collections and one-off wedding dresses from non-traditional bridal designers, why would you walk down the aisle of ubiquity? Post-lockdown, the virtual bridal market is still booming, as the newly engaged wake up to the straightforward process of buying a dress to remember – and wear again – online.
Beauty & Fashionfashionisers.com

Best online shopping tricks for casual dressing

Shopping online has many advantages, including eliminating the need to stand in line, leave the house, or even change out of your pajamas. And, although it has a long list of advantages, it can also have a few disadvantages. Such as when those killer jeans arrive three sizes too small. Please read up on our ten fast tips for online shopping to save yourself time and aggravation (think: no returns or unpleasant surprises). In addition, you can check out vlone shirt.
ShoppingPosted by
E! News

These Are 26 of the Most-Loved Dresses on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Are you sitting there...
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Christian Siriano’s New Bridal Collection Features Wedding Suits & An Ombré Ball Gown

Christian Siriano is officially back in the bridal business — just in time for wedding season. On Wednesday, the New York-based designer — who launched bridal in 2016, but hasn’t released a new collection in the category since April 2017 — announced the return of his e-commerce wedding line with 26 new looks, including wedding suits, princess gowns, and mini dresses.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Men's Garrison Blue Herringbone Dressing Gown

Relax in style all year round. This gorgeous gown is crafted from the softest, lightweight cotton twill, which will keep you warm in winter and cool throughout summer. The fabric is woven to a subtle herringbone design and the fibres brushed lightly for a wonderfully smooth feel against the skin.
Beauty & FashionForexTV.com

A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress

Ariana Grande is giving fans a closer look at her recent wedding. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos from her intimate ceremony with real estate developer Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday, posting several photos of her and her husband and closer details of her custom Vera Wang wedding dress. The Vera...
Relationship AdviceAllentown Morning Call

What to wear to a summer wedding

Whether you’re attending a sunset wedding at the beach or an intimate backyard ceremony, you’re probably wondering what to wear. Choosing what to wear for a summer wedding can be tricky. On one hand, you’d like to be comfortable, especially if it’s an outdoor event. On the other hand, you’d like to wear something stylish that meets dress code expectations.
Relationship Advicebrides.com

25 Stylish and Affordable Wedding Dresses Under $100

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. For many brides, one of the biggest wedding decisions is choosing what to wear on the big day. From classic...
Relationship Advicebrides.com

20 Timeless Little Black Dresses for Wedding Guests

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Popularized by Coco Chanel in the 1920s, the little black dress has long been a closet staple. This iconic piece...
Apparelthekit.ca

Ooh, These 12 Wedding Dress Trends Are a Joy to Behold

We have time-travelled to next spring to see what the biggest wedding fashion trends will be. Designers have just released their new wedding dress collections and it looks like next season will be defined by modern minimalism, glam retro influences, luxurious details and—most importantly—choice. If the COVID-induced pivot toward intimate...