Cryptocurrency Has Raised Environmental Concerns — Local Governments Are Stepping In

It may seem counter intuitive to get in touch with nature by watching movies about it. But a movie can lead to powerful changes in attitudes or behavior. Environmental advocates would say such changes are urgently needed to sustain human life long term. This month, two film events with Massachusetts ties focus broadly on the delicate systems of the natural world. One draws together a sampling of environmental films made over the last year or so augmented by in-person discussions and the other sounds the climate change alarm with Boston-area experts on both sides of the camera.