Where to Find a Philly Cheesesteak in Illinois?

Sam Moqadam/Unsplash

Illinois is in the Midwest of the United States. Illinois's GDP comes from a diverse economic base, natural resources such as coal, timber, and petroleum in the south, Chicago in the northeast, small industrial cities, and massive agricultural productivity in the north and center, making it the fifth-largest GDP in the United States.

One of the local’s favorite food is the Philly cheesesteak, and here are some picks where you will find the Philly cheesesteak in Illinois.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Philly's Best, Illinois:

Philly's Best is first in our list of restaurants serving Original Philly Cheesesteak in Illinois. The Restaurant is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality Philly Style steak, which is available competitive. The food is surprisingly excellent and available at affordable prices.

The Restaurant is located at 769 W Jackson Blvd Chicago, IL 60661, United States. The Cheesesteak House is open from Mondays to Sundays from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Services like takeout and delivery are available. For more detail, you can contact them on the phone at (312) 715-9800.

Lawn Restaurant - Hamburger, Illinois:

The Lawn Restaurant’s cheesesteaks are delicious, but they have these seasoned fries that are just as delicious. The atmosphere that the restaurant has makes it more fun. They have a lovely outdoor patio with a warm and clear sky above you. Their staff is friendly, and the best part is you can play board games while waiting for your food to arrive.

The Restaurant is located at 1141 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60622, United States. Lawn Restaurant is open from Mondays to Sundays from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Services like takeout, Curbside pickup, sit-down dining, indoor and outdoor dining, and delivery are available. For more detail, you can contact them on their phone number (773) 904-8608.

Tony's Original Philly Steaks & Wing's, Illinois:

The Tony's Original cheesesteaks are made out of fresh ingredients, and the meat they use is pure grass feed without any use of hormone growth. Other than the cheesesteaks, they have Cuisines, including Barbecue, Chicken, American, Sandwiches, Take Out, and Steakhouse.

It is located at 1400 W 95th St Chicago, IL 60643, United States. Tony's Original is open from Monday to Saturday from 10:30 AM to 10:00 PM. For more detail, you can contact them on their phone number (773) 233-6200.

Sal's Famous Cheesesteaks, Illinois:

Sal's Famous cheesesteaks are some of the juiciest cheesesteaks there are. The portion of meat is good, which makes every bite delicious.

You can find Sal’s Famous Cheesesteaks at 8025 W 79th St Justice, IL 60458, United States. Sal's Famous Cheesesteak is open from Mondays to Sundays from 10:00 AM to 9:30 PM. For more detail, you can visit their website salsfamouscheesesteaks.com, or you can contact them on their phone number (708) 728-0725.

Phillies Original Steak & Lemonade, Illinois:

Last on our list is Phillies Original Steak & Lemonade. Phillies Original Steak & Lemonade serves serious cheesesteaks. Perfectly sliced ribeye added to grilled onions, marinara sauce, and white American cheese in a soft French roll. Moreover, the place is also famous for its mac and cheese pie.

It is positioned at 2472 E State St Chicago, IL 60633, United States. The Restaurant is open from Mondays to Sundays from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. For more detail, you can contact them via their phone number (708) 832-4846.