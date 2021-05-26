Do Americans trust others to be honest about their COVID-19 vaccine? It all depends on where you are

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out its new Covid-19 guidelines for camps on Friday. Over 3.94 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, yet severe illness seems relatively rare among children. Still, the CDC says kids can get sick and spread it to others, so it is good to take precautions and its important to get vaccinated. For those who are fully vaccinated, these guidelines show some real advantages.