Where to Find a Philly Cheesesteak in Delaware?

Louis Mornaud/Unsplash

Delaware is the Mid-Atlantic state of the United States. Delaware is connected to Maryland to its south and west; Pennsylvania to its north; and New Jersey and the Atlantic Ocean to its east. After the nearby Delaware River, the state got its name from an English nobleman and Virginia's first colonial governor, Thomas West, 3rd Baron De La Warr.

Cheesesteaks are native to Philadelphia, and they have slowly spread into American cuisine. However, one of the local’s favorites is the Philly cheesesteak, and here are some of our top picks of the Restaurants where you can find the original Philly cheesesteak in Delaware.

Casapulla's North Steak & Sub Shop, Delaware:

The Casapulla's are famous for their subs, but there is one other thing they are good at: cheesesteaks. Their cheesesteak is delicious, and their portions are significant; they use the correct number of beef, veggies, and olives.

The Restaurant is located at 2707 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803, United States. The Casapulla's North Steak is open from Mondays to Saturday from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The Covid SOP’s are strictly followed, and they also have the takeout. For more detail, you can visit their website www.casapullasnorth.com to get their complete menu. Also, you can contact them on their phone number (302) 477-0221

Yaz’s Subs and Steaks, Delaware:

The Yaz’s Subs has the best Italian subs in town, and its cheesesteak is good. Cheesesteaks are made out of fresh ingredients, including roll/bread, cheese, and meat. The staff is cooperative and super friendly.

Yaz’s Subs and Steaks is located at 626 N Union St Wilmington, DE 19805, United States. The Restaurant is open from Mondays to Saturday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. In addition, services like takeout dining and delivery are available. For more detail, you can visit their website www.yatzs-subs-steaks.business.site or you can contact them on their phone number (302) 658-6659.

Maryland Avenue Sub Shop, Delaware:

Maryland Avenue Sub Shop’s Cheesesteaks are the most traditional you will get. The portion of food is more than others without compromising quantity. They are known to use fresh ingredients.

The restaurant is located at 623 Maryland Ave Wilmington, DE 19805, United States. Maryland Avenue Sub Shop Cheesesteak is open from Mondays to Saturday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. For more detail, you can contact them on their phone number (302) 654-1737.

Gianni's Pizza, Delaware:

The Gianni's Pizza Philly Cheesesteaks are famous for their over-the-top pizza and sandwiches. However, other than the large slice pizza, they make a pretty good cheesesteak, and you must have a taste of it.

Gianni's Pizza is located at 1600 Delaware Ave Wilmington, DE 19806, United States. The Restaurant is open from Mondays to Sundays from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Services like Curbside pickup, takeout, contactless menu, and hand sanitizer are available. For more detail, you can visit their website giannispizzatrolleysquare.com, or you can also contact them on their phone number (302) 654-5331.

Claymont Steak Shop, Delaware:

Claymont Steak Shop’s pizza, sandwiches, and cheesesteaks are good. The cheesesteak is humongous in terms of the normal cheesesteaks. Claymont Steak Shop is among the top places where you will find the original Philly cheesesteaks.

The Restaurant is located at 2720 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803, United States. Claymont Steak Shop is open from Mondays to Sundays from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. In addition, services like takeout and delivery are available. For more detail, you can visit their website claymontsteakshop.com, or you can contact them via their phone number (302) 478-1500.