newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

CSU's Cleveland Teaching Collaborative wins 2022 Divergent Award

Posted by 
Paul Krasinic
Paul Krasinic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IluPu_0aBXXaXA00
Initiative For 21st Century Literacies

The Initiative for Literacy in a Digital Age has named Cleveland State University's Cleveland Teaching Collaborative as one of the 15 winners of the 2022 Divergent Award for Excellence in Implementation of Literacy in a Digital Age.

The national award recognizes pre-kindergarten-12 schools, community programs, and university programs that embrace the values of equity, diversity, access, and innovation by implementing teaching strategies that ensure learning opportunities for everyone.

”We received a record number of nominees for the 2022 class. The educators, librarians, community organizers, college and career leaders, and students honored by this recognition are paving the way for equity, diversity, inclusivity, and access to texts and tools for all learners,” said the initiative's founding director Dr. Shelbie Witte.

Molly Buckley-Marudas, Ph.D., CSU's associate professor of Teacher Education, and Shelley Rose, Ph.D., CSU associate professor of History, founded the Cleveland Teaching Collaborative (CTC) in May 2020 as an answer to the changing teaching methods caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

With that in mind, the CTC aims to curate, exchange, reflect on, and assess educators' experiences with remote and hybrid instruction in order to enhance teaching, learning, and student progress during the pandemic and beyond.

Since May 2020, the CTC has established a broad network of educational practitioners and a large, open-access database of over 800 educational resources. Their project focuses on teachers in Northeast Ohio, with an emphasis on teaching literacies and local knowledge.

In April 2022, the Divergent Award winners will present their work as part of the Literacy in a Digital Age lecture series.

Paul Krasinic

Paul Krasinic

Cleveland, OH
35
Followers
29
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer covering local features in Cleveland and Akron

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland, OH
Education
City
Cleveland, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csu#Librarians#Teacher Education#Collaborative Learning#Educational Programs#College Students#Education And Schools#Digital#History#Ctc#The Divergent Award#Initiative For Literacy#Csu Associate Professor#Teaching Strategies#University Programs#Educators#Learning Opportunities#Community Programs#Educational Practitioners#Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Collegesctnewsonline.com

Sparks receives Kopke award for teaching

Stacy Sparks, associate professor of journalism and program coordinator for convergent journalism, was named recipient of the Charles H. and Verda R. Kopke Award for Distinguished Teaching during Southwestern College Commencement exercises May 9. The Kopkes established the award in order to honor outstanding faculty members. Sparks holds a bachelor...
EducationCleveland Daily Banner

Bilbo Student Teaching awards go to 4 at Lee

The Lee University Helen DeVos College of Education recently honored the winners of the Dr. Jimmy W. Bilbo Excellence in Student Teaching Award. The 2021 recipients are Ben Conley, Maddie Larson, …
Spindale, NCisothermal.edu

Isothermal’s top teaching award goes to McCluney

SPINDALE (May 18, 2021) – Dr. Alice McCluney, an Early Childhood Education instructor at Isothermal Community College, earned the institution’s highest teaching honor this week. The 2021 Robert Wendell Eaves Distinguished Teaching Award was presented to McCluney by Dr. Margaret Annunziata, Isothermal’s president, at the 2021 Curriculum Commencement on Monday.
Peru, NENews Channel Nebraska

Teaching excellence awards presented at Peru State's spring commencement

PERU - Drs. Darolyn Seay and Gul Ahmad were recognized during Peru State College’s 2021 spring commencement for the 2020 and 2021 Teaching Excellence Awards. The 2020 TEA recipient was not able to be recognized in 2020 due to pandemic restricts and the cancellation of the spring 2020 spring commencement.
Urbana, ILnewschannel20.com

Urbana teacher receives Excellence in Teaching Award

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — An Urbana teacher is being recognized for all she's done in the education field. Darienne Ciuro Sanchez received the Gene Amberg Excellence in Teaching Award from the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation on Tuesday. Sanchez is a dual-language science teacher at Urbana Middle School. She's been with...
Greeley, COunco.edu

Biology Faculty Member Wins Sears Helgoth Distinguished Teaching Award

The award, administered by UNC's College of Education and Behavioral Sciences, recognizes UNC's commitment to high-quality and innovative teaching along with the historical importance of the teaching mission at UNC by rewarding faculty members (tenured, tenure-track, contract renewable) who have made outstanding contributions to teaching and learning that result in the enhancement of the intellectual development and lives of students.
Collegesprincipia.edu

College Teaching Awards Announced

This year’s recipient of the Horace Edwin Harper Jr. and Evelyn Wright Harper Award for Teaching Excellence is biology and natural resources professor Dr. Gregory Bruland (C’97), who joined the faculty in 2012. Previously, Bruland was awarded the 2012 Governor’s Award for Team of the Year along with the Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Educationuoflnews.com

New award honors innovative teaching at UofL

The Teaching Innovation Learning Lab (TILL) recently awarded four faculty projects with the inaugural TILL Teaching Innovation Award. The new award recognizes the importance of teaching excellence among UofL faculty and offers individual recognition to instructors who explore new methods for fostering learning. The 2021 award recipients are Angela Storey,...
Niwot, COlhvc.com

Niwot's Cathy Carter wins SVVSD's Innovative Curriculum Award

Cathy Carter is passionate about math. She also has a passion for empowering both students and teachers, especially when it comes to understanding it. "Everyone thinks about math slightly differently," she explained. "Part of my goal is to help students realize their ideas are amazing." Math is often seen as...
Winchester, VAsu.edu

Two Faculty Earn Transformative Teaching Award

Two Shenandoah faculty members have earned the Transformative Teaching Award for their excellence and impact in educating and inspiring students. This year’s winners are Bob Larson, D.M.A., associate professor of jazz piano and the Harrison Piano Chair at Shenandoah Conservatory, and Elizabeth Morghen Sikes, Ph.D., assistant professor of occupational therapy.
Richmond, INiue.edu

IU East faculty awards for teaching and scholarly work

Indiana University East recognizes outstanding full-time and part-time faculty with awards. The awards honor faculty contributions toward excellence in teaching, innovative teaching, community engagement, student success, and research and creative work. Full-Time Faculty Awards. Lee Ann Adams, reading specialist for the School of Education and instructor for First-Year Seminar, received...
Little Rock, ARuams.edu

Rhee, Tilford Receive Chancellor’s Teaching Awards

May 18, 2021 | Sung W. Rhee, Ph.D., and J. Mick Tilford, Ph.D., are the recipients of the 2021 Chancellor’s Teaching Awards, a program established in 2004 to recognize excellence in teaching among UAMS faculty. “Sung and Mick are tremendous assets to UAMS, respected by colleagues and students alike, who...
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

Board of Regents medals awarded for teaching excellence

The Regents’ Medal for Excellence in Teaching is awarded by the Board of Regents as tribute to faculty members who exhibit an extraordinary level of subject mastery and scholarship, teaching effectiveness and creativity, and personal values that benefit students. Bradley Ashburn, Mark Branner, Paul Briggs, Terrence Bruns, Jane Jaeeun Chung-Do,...
Educationvarsity.co.uk

Winners announced for Cambridge SU’s Student-Led Teaching Awards

The winners of the Cambridge Student Union (SU) Student-Led Teaching Awards (SLTAs) were announced this week (13/05). The awards reward outstanding teaching and student support across the University and Colleges. The SLTAs are led by students and rely solely on the feedback and testimonials of students at the University. The...
Collegesuky.edu

Faculty and Teaching Assistants Recognized With 2021 Outstanding Teaching Awards

The University of Kentucky recently awarded exceptional faculty and teaching assistants with the Outstanding Teaching Awards. Each year, the Outstanding Teaching Awards recognize individuals who demonstrate special dedication to student achievement and who are advancing meritorious success in their teaching. These awards emphasize the university's commitment to the importance of teaching as its vital core mission in the Commonwealth.