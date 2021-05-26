CSU's Cleveland Teaching Collaborative wins 2022 Divergent Award

Initiative For 21st Century Literacies

The Initiative for Literacy in a Digital Age has named Cleveland State University's Cleveland Teaching Collaborative as one of the 15 winners of the 2022 Divergent Award for Excellence in Implementation of Literacy in a Digital Age.

The national award recognizes pre-kindergarten-12 schools, community programs, and university programs that embrace the values of equity, diversity, access, and innovation by implementing teaching strategies that ensure learning opportunities for everyone.

”We received a record number of nominees for the 2022 class. The educators, librarians, community organizers, college and career leaders, and students honored by this recognition are paving the way for equity, diversity, inclusivity, and access to texts and tools for all learners,” said the initiative's founding director Dr. Shelbie Witte.

Molly Buckley-Marudas, Ph.D., CSU's associate professor of Teacher Education, and Shelley Rose, Ph.D., CSU associate professor of History, founded the Cleveland Teaching Collaborative (CTC) in May 2020 as an answer to the changing teaching methods caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

With that in mind, the CTC aims to curate, exchange, reflect on, and assess educators' experiences with remote and hybrid instruction in order to enhance teaching, learning, and student progress during the pandemic and beyond.

Since May 2020, the CTC has established a broad network of educational practitioners and a large, open-access database of over 800 educational resources. Their project focuses on teachers in Northeast Ohio, with an emphasis on teaching literacies and local knowledge.

In April 2022, the Divergent Award winners will present their work as part of the Literacy in a Digital Age lecture series.