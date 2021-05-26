Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Plan Your Visit to Craft Front & Center: The Museum of Arts and Design's new major exhibition

By Gothamist Sponsor
Gothamist.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of Arts and Design's new major exhibition Craft Front & Center celebrates the soaring interest in craft as an art form. Featuring more than 70 iconic and influential works from MAD’s permanent collection, the exhibition highlights craft’s impact — from the field’s first important assertions of materiality and process to its bold explorations of race, identity, and sexuality that continue today.

gothamist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Form#Craft Front Center#Madmuseum Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Woodstock, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Inaugural art exhibit open at new visual arts center in downtown Woodstock

The Reeves House Visual Arts Center is showcasing its first art exhibit, [Re]constructing Home, now through July 4. The exhibit examines the meaning of home and how individuals define themselves in relation to others. [Re]constructing Home features artwork from 20 local, regional, and national artists. The exhibit includes three Cherokee County artists: Kim Bates, Karen Beedle, and Chase King are from Woodstock.
Orange, VADaily Progress

"Natural Beauty" exhibit opens at The Arts Center In Orange

The Arts Center In Orange returned to in-person exhibit openings with an artist reception for its latest exhibit, “Natural Beauty” in the Morin Gallery last Thursday. The juried photography show asked area photographers to submit images that illustrated the “natural beauty” of Central Virginia. Ten artists were chosen by a panel of local judges. Artists featured in the show, which runs through July 24, include: Phil Audibert, Katie Barfield, Harriette Fishburne, Cassidy Girvin, Barry Long, Eleszabeth McNeel, Marty Quaely, William Shaw, Seth Silverstein and Patricia Temples.
Parkersburg, WVWTAP

Parkersburg Art Center to host Great Escape Regional Art Exhibit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center is currently reviewing submissions for the Great Escape Regional Art Exhibit, which will be open to the public beginning July 16. The theme “Great Escape” refers to the idea that, as many area residents have been unable to travel or attend events...
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Blanche Lazzell exhibition open at Huntington Museum of Art

HUNTINGTON — A new exhibition titled “Doug and Lynn McCorkle Present Blanche Lazzell: West Virginia Modernist” is on view at the Huntington Museum of Art through Sept. 5. Lazzell (1878-1956) was an accomplished painter and teacher, and her works are highly sought after today by collectors and museums, according to...
Easton, MDtalbotspy.org

Academy Art Museum Publishes Catalogues for Miró and Morgan Exhibitions

The Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD has recently published two exhibition catalogues on its current exhibitions, Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17 and Norma Morgan: Enchanted World. Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17 explores a group of little-known etchings Joan Miró...
Boise, IDartfixdaily.com

Smithsonian American Art Museum's Nationally Touring Exhibition Re-Examines the American West Through Modern and Contemporary Art

“Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea” Opens in Boise, Idaho, July 31. Ideas about the American West, both in popular culture and in commonly accepted historical narratives, are often based on a past that never was, and fail to take into account important events that actually occurred. The exhibition “Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea,” examines the perspectives of 48 modern and contemporary artists who offer a broader and more inclusive view of this region. This exhibition presents an opportunity to examine previous misconceptions, question racist clichés and highlight the multiple communities and histories that continue to form this iconic region of the United States. Working in various media, from painting and sculpture to photography and mixed media, the artists featured in the exhibition bring a nuanced and multifaceted history into view. Among the many voices and communities highlighted in this exhibition, “Many Wests” showcases artworks by artists who are Black, white, women, men, LGBTQ+, Native American, Asian American and Latinx.
Aspen, COaspenpublicradio.org

A New Exhibition By Celebrated Artist Precious Okoyomon Blooms Atop The Aspen Art Museum

Precious Okoyomon is a celebrated artist and poet (the artist goes by the pronoun “they”). They’re known for creating vast living garden installations, which combine flora, poetic prose and sculpture, that have been exhibited — and celebrated — all over the world. The New York Times Style Magazine recently hailed Okoyomon as “The Artist Who Transforms Galleries Into Forest And Fields” around the same time Okoyomon received a rave in The New Yorker for their spring show at Performance Space in Manhattan’s East Village — and won the prestigious Frieze Artist Award at this year’s Frieze New York art show.
Pittsburgh, PAObserver-Reporter

Children's Museum reopens with new exhibit

“Emotions at Play with Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’,” the first interactive exhibit based on Disney and Pixar’s animated feature “Inside Out,” is at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh through Jan. 9. Developed by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh in collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios, the exhibit is filled with interactive experiences...
Toledo, OHpresspublications.com

Toledo Museum of Art to present digital Juneteenth exhibition

TMA invited eight members of the Toledo Black Artist Coalition (TBAC) to curate an online exhibition featuring influential works from the Museum’s collection, including sculptor Elizabeth Catlett (1915-2012) and photographer Gordon Parks (1912-2006), among others. TBAC guest curators are noted local artists James Dickerson, Dustin Hostetler, Audrey Johnson, Imani Lateef, Yusuf Lateef, Lydia Myrick, Simone Spruce and Paul Verdell. The online exhibition launches on TMA’s website on June 19, 2021.
Visual Artcoastalreview.org

Southport’s Maritime Museum opens LGBTQIA+ art exhibit

Port cities have always been a melting pot, but not all of the diverse voices found in them have been given a platform. Staff at the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport hope a new exhibit is a step toward changing that. “We believe that all people have a story...
Blacksburg, VAvt.edu

Demolition of Art and Design Learning Center on June 21

From: Division of Campus Planning, Infrastructure, and Facilities. To support construction of the Corps and Military Science Building, on June 21, contractors will begin partial demolition of the Art and Design Learning Center at 355 Old Turner St. While the site will be fenced off, pedestrians should use alternative routes...
Museumslifeinthefingerlakes.com

Glenn H. Curtiss Museum Art at War Exhibit is Open

Rare century old Squadron Insignia from the Curtiss Collection comes to life in unrivaled display. Glenn H. Curtiss Museum officials announced recently that their new Art at War Exhibit is now open and will hang through the fall of 2021. The Art of War: Squadron Insignia from the Curtiss Collection...
News-Herald.com

Fairmount Center for the Arts seeking entries for annual exhibit

Fairmount Center for the Arts announced its call to entry information is now available for its 45th annual art exhibition. Art entry will be July 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug. 2 from noon to 8 p.m. The arts exhibition will be held from Aug. 9 to Aug. 26 with a closing reception from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Aug. 26.
Vicksburg, MIWWMT

Mill at Vicksburg teases brewery memorabilia museum with art exhibition

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Officials with the Mill at Vicksburg planned to tease a future brewery memorabilia museum with an art exhibition Wednesday, June 16, 2021. A number of pieces collected for the museum would be hanging in the windows of downtown buildings. A statement from Mill at Vicksburg representatives said the pieces would be viewable from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.