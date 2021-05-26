Atlanta Police arrest man for assault and attempted rape

niu niu/Unsplash

Officers of the Atlanta Police Department responded to a report on an attempted rape at a residence on Peachtree Ave in North East Atlanta on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 7:15 a.m.

31-year-old Laquai Barrett assaulted a female victim who was going home after walking her dog. He then ran up and dragged her into her garage where he then slammed her into the ground, tear off her clothes, choked, and attempted to rape her.

The victim fought back and was able to get inside her home, but the suspect followed her. She was then able to escape to her neighbor's house where she called 911. However, Barret followed her inside and fled the scene after taking his victim's iPhone 12.

Officers who had been informed by the call quickly recognized the seriousness of the attack and immediately broadcasted the suspect’s description was to other officers who sweep the area. Thankfully, the woman was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect and was using the location tracker on the phone. The police were able to locate Barrett's position at Garden Hills Park recreation center.

After being investigated, the APD’s Special Victim Unit was able to connect him to another attempted rape on May 3rd. Barrett was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted rape, two counts of burglary, battery, and aggravated assault, according to Fulton County Jail records. The records also showed that he was being held without bond.

Atlanta Police Department vow to leave no stone unturned in pursuit of violent criminals in the city.