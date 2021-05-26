newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Syria's Assad votes in former rebel town, site of chemical attack

By Maha Dahan Suleiman Al-khalidi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWS2G_0aBVznwD00
A woman prepares a ballot box during the presidential elections at a polling centre in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad cast his vote on Wednesday in an election expected to win him a fourth term, choosing the former rebel stronghold of Douma where a suspected chemical weapons attack in 2018 prompted Western air strikes.

The government says the election shows Syria is functioning normally despite a decade-old conflict. The fighting has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million people - about half the country's population - from their homes.

"Syria is not what they were trying to market, one city against the other and sect against the other or civil war, today we are proving from Douma that the Syrian people are one," Assad said after voting.

The election went ahead independently of a U.N.-led peace process that had called for polls under international supervision that would help pave the way for a new constitution and a political settlement.

The opposition, which is boycotting the vote, says Assad's presidential rivals are deliberately low-key: former deputy cabinet minister Abdallah Saloum Abdallah and Mahmoud Ahmed Marei, head of a small, officially sanctioned opposition party.

France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States said on Tuesday the election would not be free or fair. read more

Addressing his critics, Assad said Syrians had made their feelings clear by coming out in large numbers. "The value of your opinions is zero," he said.

At Damascus University's Faculty of Arts, hundreds of students lined up to vote, with several buses parked outside.

"With our blood and soul we sacrifice our lives for you Bashar," groups of them chanted before the polls opened, in scenes repeated across the 70% of Syria now under government control.

"We came to elect president Bashar al-Assad...without him Syria would not be Syria," said Amal, a nursing student, who declined to give a second name for fear of reprisals.

Officials said privately that authorities had organised large rallies in recent days to encourage voting and the security apparatus that underpins Assad's Alawite minority-dominated rule had instructed state employees to vote.

"We have been told we have to go to the polls or bear responsibility for not voting," said Jafaar, a government employee in Latakia who gave his first name only, also fearing reprisals.

The Sunni Muslim town in eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus was one of the first places where pro-democracy protests broke out in 2011 and was long a focus of defiance against Assad's rule until it was retaken after years of siege and bombing that killed thousands of civilians. read more

The suspected chemical attack in April, 2018 killed at least fifty civilians, one of several since the start of the conflict mainly in the Ghouta area that left hundreds dead, including many women and children. The United States, France and Britain responded with air strikes against suspected chemical weapons facilities in Syria.

'DAY OF ANGER'

In parts of the southern city of Deraa, the scene of the first anti-Assad protests, local figures called for a general strike to show their opposition to the election. Assad first took power in 2000 on the death of his father Hafez, who had ruled for 30 years before that.

"All people reject the rule of the son of Hafez," read graffiti scribbled across several towns in southern Syria, the last part of the country to fall to Assad under Russian-brokered agreements, where former rebels still resist his rule.

In northwestern Idlib, where Turkey-backed factions administer the last rebel enclave where at least three million of those who fled Assad's bombing campaign are sheltering, people took to the streets to denounce the election "theatre".

"It's a day of anger, let's participate and raise our voices in the squares of freedom to announce our rejection of the criminal Assad and his elections," said one of the posters hung in a rebel-held town along the border with Turkey.

In northeast Syria, where U.S. backed Kurdish-led forces administer an autonomous oil-rich region, officials closed border crossings with government held areas to prevent people from heading to polling stations in state-run areas.

They said the election was a setback to reconciliation with a Kurdish minority that has faced decades of ethnic discrimination from one party rule espousing Arab nationalist ideology.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mahmoud Ahmed#France#Syrian Opposition#Syrian Civilians#Political Opposition#Syrians#Damascus University#Alawite#Sunni Muslim#Russian#Southern Syria#Northeast Syria#Chemical Weapons#Attack#Arab Nationalist Ideology#Opposition Party#Eastern Ghouta#Western Air Strikes#Kurdish Led Forces#Northwestern Idlib
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Monitor: Two dead, 300 injured in celebratory gunfire for al-Assad

At least two people were killed and 317 others injured by gunfire at celebrations in Syria marking President Bashar al-Assad's re-election to a fourth term, a war monitor reported on Saturday. The casualties resulted from celebratory shots fired randomly by al-Assad’s loyalists in several areas including the capital Damascus and...
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Iran's Rohani Congratulates Assad On Syria Election Victory

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has congratulated Syria's Bashar al-Assad on winning a fourth seven-year presidential term, according to an Iranian presidential website. 'I sincerely congratulate you on the successful conduct of the elections and your reelection as president of the Syrian Arab Republic,' Rohani said in a statement to Iran's close ally Assad.
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Syrian regime leader Assad takes fourth term in disputed election

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has extended his time in power to a fourth term, taking 95.1 percent of the votes in an election opponents and the West say was "neither free nor fair". The controversial vote extending Assad's stranglehold on power was the second since the start of...
Middle Eastperuzi.xyz

No surprises as Syria’s Assad re-elected for 4th term

Bashar al-Assad has been re-elected for a fourth term as president of war-ravaged Syria, official results showed on Thursday, despite Western accusations the polls were “neither free nor fair”. Assad was first elected by referendum in 2000 after the death of his father Hafez al-Assad, who had ruled Syria for...
Middle Eastaudacy.com

Syria's Assad wins a fourth term in a predictable landslide

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad was re-elected in a landslide, officials said Thursday, ushering in a fourth seven-year term in the war-torn country following an election described as illegitimate and a sham by the West and his opposition. Assad’s win was not in doubt, in an election...
Middle Eastsouthfront.org

Bashar Al-Assad Elected For His 4th Term As Syrian President

In an expected outcome, Syria’s incumbent president Bashar al-Assad won the May 26th election with 95.1% of the vote. Assad’s government said the election shows Syria is functioning normally despite the decade-old conflict. Syria’s parliament speaker, Hammouda Sabbagh announced the results at a news conference, saying voter turnout was around...
Middle EastBBC

Assad wins Syrian election dismissed as farce by critics

Bashar al-Assad will serve a fourth term in office after winning Syria's presidential election. Parliamentary speaker Hammouda Sabbagh told a live conference that Mr Assad had won 95.1% of the vote, and that turnout was 78.6%. His two challengers, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmed Mari, gained 1.5% and 3.3%...
Presidential Electionpolygraph.info

To Boost its Ally, Russia Trumpets Bogus Syria Vote

“We can see that everyone has the opportunity to freely cast their ballots, and the election meets all international standards.”. Several days before the May 26 kickoff of presidential voting in Syria, incumbent Bashar al-Assad and his government have been proclaiming the integrity of an election that handed him a fourth seven-year-term and a second electoral victory during a decade of civil war.
Middle East24newshd.tv

What next for Syria's Assad as new mandate begins?

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad has won a fourth term in office with 95 percent of the vote in a ballot dismissed abroad as a "farce". With the conflict mostly on hold but his country's economy in ruins, what are Assad's priorities likely to be when he kicks off his first post-war mandate?
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Syria's Assad says reelection empowers him to defeat enemies

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad vowed to defeat his enemies no matter how many battles he faces, saying he feels empowered after he was re-elected for a fourth seven-year term. Assad was elected in a predictable landslide. The presidential vote was described as illegitimate and a sham by the West and his opponents. In a nine-minute televised victory speech on Friday, Assad said the public had challenged enemies of Syria, and those questioning the election’s legitimacy by turning out in large numbers to vote for him, calling it a “fighting spirit.” Assad’s victory comes as the country is still devastated by the conflict.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Conversation UK

Syrian election: Bashar al-Assad wins with 95% of votes as world watches in disbelief

The least surprising news of the week from Syria is that Bashar al-Assad has won another seven-year term with 95% of the votes – an increase on the 89% he won in 2014. Officials said 78.6% of eligible voters, or more than 13.5 million people, cast their ballots in the election on May 26. But western critics have pointed out this is highly unlikely, given that so much of the electorate lives in areas under the control of rebels or Kurdish-led troops, where the vote wasn’t held.
Middle Eastwfuv.org

Syrian Election Shows The Extent Of Assad's Power

On Wednesday morning, Syrians woke to local television footage of President Bashar Assad and the first lady, Asma Assad, casting their ballots. The pair were not in a loyalist stronghold but in Douma, the satellite town of Damascus whose residents proved some of the staunchest opponents to Syria's authoritarian regime.
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Syrian Mercenaries Robbed Of Their Wages: Report

Many of the Syrian fighters deployed, sometimes forcibly, in foreign conflict theatres such as Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh are robbed of their wages, said a report released Thursday. Since late 2019, thousands of fighters have been recruited as mercenaries, directly or indirectly, by Turkey and Russia, the two main foreign brokers...