Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to plan for an amazing adventure at Summer Camp! Check out the UWG Continuing Education 2021 Summer Camps at Carrollton and Newnan. UWG Carrollton will offer six weekly-themed sessions of Wolves Exploration Camp for Rising K through second graders to explore Space, Nature, Art, Insects, Planet Earth, and Dinosaurs. Young Entrepreneur Camp and Drivers Education “Joshua’s Law” will be offered for the older youth. UWG Newnan will offer four-day themed camps for rising second through fourth graders at which they will explore Great American Theme Parks, Flight School, and the Wild World of Sports. For more information regarding UWG Carrollton and UWG Newnan 2021 Summer Camps: Visit: https://www.westga.edu/conted/youth Call: 678-839-6614 Email: [email protected]