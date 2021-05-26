Berkeley Eats: TP Tea

Vee Eats

When TP Tea opened up in Berkeley a few years ago, I was very excited since the only place you used to be able to get it was in San Jose which is quite a drive. Located in downtown Berkeley near the campus, you’ll find this boba shop on the street with Cream Ice Cream and Super Duper Burgers. There is not a lot of street parking around the area so you can either find a parking lot nearby or park further away. They have a good drink selection ranging from tea lattes, flavored tea, their mango series, cheese crema, milk tea, and they also offer non-caffeinated drinks. The majority of the drinks are over the $5 price range and can cost more if you get additional add-ons. My recommendations are usually pearl milk tea and strawberry milk tea. The drinks came out rather quickly and there are only about 5-6 tables in the entire shop but has been closed off during the pandemic. You can also order online by downloading their app if you want to beat the line.

The drinks were pretty good in terms of quality. The pearl milk tea is my usual order and I always get 50% sweetness since I don’t like it too overbearing. The one I got here was bitter and diluted the first time but I tried it again and it turned out much better and similar to the quality in the South Bay. It comes with big tapioca balls which I like more than the smaller size. As for the strawberry milk tea, it was delicious and comes with pulp which shows the strawberry bits are fresh. The entire drink was creamy and delicious and I think this is now my go-to order whenever I visit TP Tea. Other favorites on the menu are their tie guan yin which has more of a roasted tea taste and I love getting this when I want to be more caffeinated.

Overall, make sure to check out TP Tea if you are interested in trying high-quality milk tea. I would highly recommend the strawberry milk tea since it is so refreshing during the summertime and love how fresh the ingredients are. Many places tend to use syrup but I believe this place uses fresh strawberry which makes the drink tasty and amazing. Have you tried TP Tea before and is, drop your drink orders in the comments below.